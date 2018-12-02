Picking the right skin care products for dry, acne-prone skin can be tough. Most acne-fighting ingredients are intensely drying, and so many moisturizers are filled with comedogenic (pore-clogging, thus acne-causing) ingredients. But for this skin type, moisture and hydration are still essential; you just need to find the best moisturizers for dry, acne-prone skin.

When choosing a moisturizer for skin that's both dry and/or dehydrated and blemish-prone, it's all about balance. If the formula contains acne-fighting ingredients, like salicylic acid, for example, it should also contain hydrators, like hyaluronic acid. If it's packed with AHAs, be sure it's full of antioxidants, as well. Lean towards lightweight lotions instead of thick, greasy creams. Gel creams, on the other hand, which are water- (instead of oil-) based, are also usually a good choice. And avoid anything that contains alcohol, since it's drying.

Dry, acne-prone skin can also often be quite reactive, so be sure to keep any allergies or sensitivities you have in mind. With all that in mind, check out these five great face creams for acne and dry skin. From green beauty formulas and French pharmacy products to a cult-classic moisturizer from your high school years, there's something on this list to suit all skin types and preferences.

2 The Best Budget Gel Cream Simple Water Boost Hydrating Gel Cream $8 Amazon See On Amazon Simple's Water Boost Hydrating Gel Cream is a great choice for dry, dehydrated, and/or acne-prone skin at an even better price. Since it's a gel formula, that means it has a water base (instead of oil, like most creams), so it's less likely to clog pores and cause breakouts. It's lightweight, non-comedogenic, and absorbs instantly, leaving no sticky residue behind. Staying true to the brand's name, the formula is nice and simple, which is typically what acne-prone skin needs: You'll find no parabens, phlalates, artificial colors, or fragrances. As for its moisturizing prowess? It delivers long-lasting hydration and leaves behind a smooth complexion and dewy finish.

3 The Best High-End Gel Cream Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream $65 Amazon See On Amazon Another great gel cream is Sunday Riley's Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream, which has a much more sophisticated formula — and the price tag to match. But if you can afford it, it's worth the investment. The formula boasts two different types of hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate skin on multiple levels, and it also contains light botanical exfoliators, like papaya enzymes, to encourage healthy skin cell turnover and shed any pore-clogging debris. This, in addition to alpha-arbutin, which fades scarring and discoloration, will help treat the signs of breakouts past and present.

4 The Best Moisturizer With SPF Mario Badescu Oil Free Moisturizer SPF 30 $28 Amazon See On Amazon One of the biggest misconceptions about acne-prone skin is that you shouldn't protect it with sunscreen, because the sun helps dry out pimples. That is categorically false, and drying out your pimples in the sun can actually make your skin produce more oil; not to mention it could cause long-term damage! That's why you need a moisturizer like this one from Mario Badescu. It provides your skin with an SPF of 30, which protects it from harmful UVA/UVB rays, but it's also oil-free — not always common with sunscreen — so you don't have to worry about it clogging your pores. Key ingredients include green tea, aloe vera, and St. John's wort to soothe skin and reduce inflammation, which often accompanies breakouts. It's worth noting that it does have added fragrance, however, so if your skin is super sensitive or typically reacts negatively from parfum, you might want to try something else.