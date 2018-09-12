The dreaming hours: a time for rest, relaxation, and skin repair. If you're like me, your nighttime skin care routine is very important, and making sure you cap off all your serums, essences, and spot treatments with one of the best moisturizing night creams is the perfect way to ensure that you're sealing in all those helpful ingredients with an A+ hydrator.

When looking for a nighttime moisturizer, you'll want to keep an eye out for a formula that's rich enough to actually help with dryness, but not too thick, or it could potentially increase oiliness, clog your pores, or cause general inflammation to acne and/or other skin conditions. Different skin types have different needs, so while all of these night creams are good at their main job — moisturizing — there are formulas specifically made for sensitive, dry, oily, and acne-prone complexions (all of which you'll find clearly outlined, below).

Additionally, four of the five products on this list are under $15 because, unlike serums, with their ultra-sophisticated formulas, face creams are pretty straightforward, so you shouldn't have to shell out a paycheck to keep your skin moisturized at night. There's only one prestige option on this list, and that's because I can personally vouch for it being an absolute lifesaver for even the driest skin.

Whether you're plagued with pimples, an oily T-zone, or severe dry patches, read on to find which of the best moisturizing night creams is right for you.

1 The Best Night Cream For Most CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion $12 Amazon See On Amazon Whether your main skin concerns are acne, dryness, or oiliness, this amazing catch-all nighttime moisturizer from CeraVe effectively addresses all of those issues and more. It's oil-free and designed to never clog your pores, making it perfect for folks with finicky T-zones. Niacinamide helps clarify and restore acne-prone skin, while three different ceramides work to repair your dermis' natural barrier, soothing irritation, redness, and greasiness over time. For folks with sensitive skin, you can rest easy knowing that this dermatologist-developed formula is fragrance-free, so you don't have to worry about any secret harmful ingredients. And if dryness is your main concern? This baby's got you covered with my moisture-retaining holy grail ingredient, hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring carbohydrate that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. This product really can do it all, making it my top pick for nighttime moisturizers across all categories.

2 The Best Night Cream For Dry Skin (That’s Technically A Mask) Patchology Restoring Night CloudMasque $40 Amazon See On Amazon There are not enough words for how much I love this Patchology mask, which I use liberally in the winter as a nighttime moisturizer because of how transformative it is for my dry, flaky skin. I go to bed with scaly patches and wake up with the dewy, plump, hydrated cheeks of my dreams. I'm telling you, this stuff is amazing. Even though it contains retinol — which I usually shy away from because it tends to be a little too abrasive for my sensitive skin — there are too many nourishing ingredients in this mask for it to be harmful to my face in the least. It's packed with hyaluronic acid for moisture, peptides for firming, and vitamin B5, niacinamide, and turmeric to help restore damaged skin without clogging pores or causing irritation. I know the price tag seems a little daunting, but the product is so rich that you only need to use a quarter-sized amount to reap the full effects, so it'll really last you ages.

3 The Best Night Cream For Oily Skin Neutrogena Light Night Cream $12 Amazon See On Amazon This night cream from dermatologist-favored brand, Neutrogena, is the perfect option for folks with oilier skin, as this lightweight, quick-absorbing formula will help keep your skin moisturized without aggravating grease production. This formula is non-comedogenic and advertises up to eight full hours of moisture: aka the ideal amount of beauty sleep. If your oily skin is super sensitive to ingredients, have no fear. This cream is hypoallergenic, free of fragrances, and doesn't contain any harmful alcohol, which is often found in mattifying lotions and creams to dry pores and curb oil production, but isn't good for overall skin health. Plus, with almost 70 percent of Amazon reviewers rating this product four stars — giving it an average rating of nearly 4.5 stars — you know that this product works for real people, and you can count on it working for you, too.

4 The Best Night Cream For Acne-Prone Skin DERMA E Vitamin C Intense Night Cream $10 Amazon See on Amazon When looking for a product best-suited for pimple-prone skin that's also dealing with acne, hyperpigmentation, redness, scarring, or all of the above, it's important to try something that'll soothe aching skin, calm breakouts, and help fade remnants of old breakouts. DERMA E is one of my go-to brands for natural products at a great price point, and this night cream (with hero ingredient vitamin C) is no exception. Vitamin C is amazing at fading scarring and hyperpigmentation and has been personally instrumental in drastically reducing my skin's visible signs of menstrual breakouts past. This formula is fully vegan and free of harmful, breakout-causing ingredients like mineral oils, parabens, and sulfates. Plus, DERMA E is cruelty-free and committed to transparency, so you can rest easy knowing your new favorite nighttime moisture solution isn't hiding potentially irritating ingredients or harming furry friends.