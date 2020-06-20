If you have a mix of different floor types in your home, the best multi-surface vacuums ensure that you only need one machine come chore day. That said, while most vacuums market themselves as versatile, few are actually capable of tackling tile, laminate, wood, area rugs, upholstery, and carpet well. The best options combine a mixture of adaptability and the right attachments, which work together to clean all types of surfaces.

First, know which features make for the best vacuums in any category: Strong suction, an easy-to-maneuver design, and convenient maintenance should always be non-negotiable.

Next, ensure that your vacuum of choice has some kind of adaptable system. Dirt sits on top of a hardwood floor, settles into the grout lines of tiles, and sinks deep into carpet fibers. As a result, your multi-surface vacuum needs features like sensors, various height settings, or changes in pressure and suction to clean all of the aforementioned. One of these even uses moisture for mopping. And while some vacuums don't adapt automatically, they do have various attachments that work on a variety of different surfaces.

No matter what type of floor you have, these are the five best multi-surface vacuums on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Multi-Surface Vacuum BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum $100 | Amazon See On Amazon The BISSELL Cleanview is designed for households with pets — but even if you don't have animals, the powerful features allow for a thorough cleaning on just about any surface. The triple-action brush roller combines with the multi-cyclonic suction to loosen and remove dirt on hard floors and carpet. It also has edge-to-edge cleaning, swivel steering, and a hose with specialized tools, all of which make chores so much more easier. When it comes to maintenance and longevity, this vacuum also features a washable filter and an easy-to-empty bin. One reviewer wrote: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I love everything about it! [...] I can’t say enough about how great the suction is! The pet hair attachment is even better! It’s great for furniture and small areas! I have thick/plush carpet, hard wood floors, and tile and it does great on all of them."

2. The Best Affordable Vacuum Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $69 | Amazon See On Amazon Impressive suction and multi-surface capabilities don't have to cost you hundreds of dollars. The Eureka PowerSpeed upright vacuum costs less than $70, but still has five different height settings to tackle floors throughout your home. In addition to the versatility, it's also lightweight, simple to maneuver, washable filter, and has a bagless, large-capacity cup that's easy to empty. Finally, the multiple accessories include a stretch hose, a crevice tool, a dusting brush, and an upholstery tool. However, a few customers noted that it can be on the noisier side. One reviewer wrote: "I am thrilled with my new vacuum. I had a lightweight cheap one that wasn't really cleaning the rug so finally bought this one. This Eureka was affordable, also lightweight but with incredible suction. I was shocked at how much debris I picked up from the rug and so relieved to have a home cleaning tool that works. Worked great on hardwood floors as well."

3. The Best Cordless Vacuum Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $260 | Amazon See On Amazon Cordless vacuums allow for more portability — but due to their slim, lightweight frame, they're rarely powerful enough for carpets. Luckily, the Tineco A11 Hero is an exception. It has a 450-watt motor and 120 watts of suction, so it's 80% more powerful than many other cordless vacuums according to the manufacturer; as a result, it can tackle everything from tiles and hardwood to area rugs and carpet. Last but not least, the four-stage filtration system captures extremely small dust particles, while the top converts into a hand vacuum. Plus, you get up to 40 minutes of runtime per charge. One reviewer wrote: "Lightweight, easy to use, and terrific! All of the attachments store onto the wall mount so nicely. This goes from my vinyl floors to area rugs to my higher pile carpet so nicely and cleans everything equally well. Thank you for a great product!"

4. The Best Mop & Vacuum Combo BISSELL Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum $300 | Amazon See On Amazon Another winner from BISSELL (and another one designed with animal-lovers in mind), the Crosswave Pet Pro can vacuum almost any surface, including area rugs, mats, tile, wood, and laminate. However, it doesn't stop there: It also washes hard floors with its built-in mopping function. The water tank directs moisture to the innovative microfiber-nylon brush, which mops and picks up debris at the same time. Due to its 25-foot cord and 11.5-pound frame, it travels around your home without hassle. One reviewer wrote: "Time saver, vacuum and mop at the same time. You are not spreading dirty water over the floor like mopping. It suctions the dirty water up to be disposed after cleaning. Great on carpet too."