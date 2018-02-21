Once fungus arrives it can be a slow and often invasive process to clear up the infection. The best nail fungus treatments can speed up the healing process and help remove the fungal infection. Since fungus usually shows up as a slight discoloration of the nails, it can fool anyone into believing the altered state of their nails is due to an inferior bottom coat of nail polish. According to sources at the Mayo Clinic, the real telling sign is that as the infection manifests, the nail thickens and crumbles, spreading to your other nails. Although there are plenty of medical treatments available to stave off the infection, some can take up to a year to work and others are way more invasive than you may be comfortable with. As this article on Prevention points out, popular oral treatments can be expensive and carry side effects as severe as toxic liver damage.

As with any medical issue, you should always seek the advice of a physician before diagnosing and treating fungal infections. According to Dr. Michael J. Trepal, DPM, Academic Dean and Vice President of Academic Affairs at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, if the nail is causing pain or growing in thickness, you should seek the help of a qualified physician. “In these cases nail pathology can lead to bacterial infections, ulcerations and quite possibly gangrenous changes.” You may still opt for an over-the-counter (OTC) nail fungus treatment once you learn what products work best. As Dr. Trepal explains to me, “The only method that definitely gets rid of [nail fungus] in most if not all patients is to permanently remove the toenail.”

Clearly, that’s not what you want to hear and it isn't an ideal solution for folks looking to keep their nails. That’s why many turn to home treatments that contain natural and synthetic anti-fungal ingredients that fight the infection. Consumer Reports found that on milder cases of fungal infections prescription topical creams work at a similar rate as popular DIY treatments like tea tree oil which has potent anti-fungal properties. Dr. Trepal advises that while there is anecdotal evidence that OTC treatments work, there aren't any definitive scientific, randomized studies that clearly show their efficacy. Starting treatment at the onset of a fungal infection gives folks the best chance at removing the infection for good.

If you're looking to save your nail and you don't require a prescription, try one of these nail fungus treatments while you discuss options with your doctor.

1 The Best Treatment To Prevent Spreading: An Undecylenic Acid Polish Amazon Funginix Natural Toe Fungus Treatment $30 AmazonBuy Now Recognized by the American Podiatrist Medical Association, this natural nail fungus treatment has anti-fungal ingredients that destroy infections. Using this trusty polish can help prevent the infection from spreading to other nails because it contains undecylenic acid a fatty acid that prevents the growth of fungus. Formulated with tea tree oil and clove, a potent spice with substantial anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties, the thick viscosity of this polish absorbs quickly into the skin making it easy to keep up with consistent applications.

2 The Best Option To Treat The Nail And Surrounding Skin: A Three-Step Anti-Fungal Kit Amazon Probelle Antifungal Natural Treatment System Solution Kit $42 AmazonBuy Now This three-step treatment is loaded with FDA approved ingredients to fight fungal infections. With a powerful unscented formula, it treats and protects the nails and surrounding skin with a strong antimicrobial solution. It comes with an anti-fungal soap aid, a natural fungal liquid treatment, and a natural fungal gel to use on the affected nails. Using the three products of this kit can clear up fungus in weeks.

3 The Best All-Natural Treatment: A Cult-Favorite Polish With Carvacrol To Kill Fungus Amazon Zane Hellas Fungus Stop $15 AmazonBuy Now Clinically proven to rapidly treat fungal infections with 100 percent natural ingredients, this nail polish will give you healthy nails in just four weeks. The active ingredient that promises to kill the infection is a carvacrol which is what gives oregano its spicy flavor and potent healing properties. With powerful antioxidant and anti-fungal properties, carvacrol rapidly protects against harmful organisms like fungus. Formulated with moisturizing emollients like olive oil and almond oil, this polish is sure to kill off fungal infections without having to remove the nail.

4 The Best Early-Onset And Prevention Treatment: A Tincture Spray To Prevent The Growth Of Fungus Amazon Footlogix Anti-Fungal Tincture Spray Formula $23 AmazonBuy Now If you frequent bath houses, gyms, or other places that expose you to fungus, protective measures can prevent the growth of an infection. This tincture spray contains clotrimazole, an anti-fungal medication that’s used to stop the growth of fungus and eliminate damaging hot spots on the surface. Since it’s formulated with panthenol and avocado oil, it’s going to nourish the skin around the nails which is great for folks that are in the onset of a fungal infection because it’s less likely to dry out the skin. This is a great spray to keep in your gym bag to prevent and treat nail fungus.