If you feel like you've tried just about every skin care product your beauty aisle has to offer and you're still breaking out, it's time to consider one of the best natural face cleansers for acne. Nowadays, so many skin care products are made with dozens of chemically-derived formulas that it's almost no wonder your face is rebelling. Luckily, combatting your acne-prone skin can be as simple as switching out your regular face wash for a blemish-busting formula made with Mother Nature-approved ingredients.

Since there are so many ingredients used in the world of green beauty, it's important to know which to keep an eye out when searching for the best natural face washes for acne. For starters, kaolin clay, tea tree oil, willow bark extract, and green tea are some of the best defenders against frequent breakouts. Where kaolin clay works wonders at absorbing excess oil that could be clogging pores and leading to blemishes, tea tree oil is an antibacterial ingredient that's an excellent substitute for benzoyl peroxide; and where willow bark is a natural form of salicylic acid, green tea boasts anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits that work to reduce redness and breakouts as a whole.

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for, it's time to pick your product. Here, you'll find five of the best natural cleansers for acne on the market. Pick your product and you'll be well on your way to a cleaner, clearer complexion that's less bogged down by chemicals.

1 This Acne-Fighting Cleanser That Uses Tea Tree And Willow Bark To Cleanse And Exfoliate Acne-Prone Skin Amazon Derma-E Very Clear Cleanser $13 AmazonBuy Now Infused with two of nature's leading defenders against blemishes and breakouts — tea tree and willow bark — this multi-purpose, all-natural face cleanser works to not only cleanse skin, but exfoliate and soothe it, too. Where tea tree and willow bark work to buff away built-up makeup, dirt, and impurities to help unclog pores, rosewood oil deeply hydrates acne-prone skin without weighing it down. The formula also includes lavender and chamomile, which help relieve skin from irritation during the process of cleansing, as well as protect it against future aggressors. Free of sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, and gluten, this product should clear skin up in no time.

2 This Hypoallergenic Face And Body Cleanser That Uses Manuka Honey To Nourish Dry Or Dehydrated Skin Amazon E•ra Organics Cleanse + Restore Face + Body Cleanser $19 AmazonBuy Now This gentle cleanser is formulated for all skin types — even those that are highly sensitive or prone to acne. Designed to match your natural pH, this cleanser uses manuka honey, cehami-extract (yet another sworn-by antibacterial, anti-inflammatory ingredient), and aloe vera to nourish the skin as it rinses away makeup, dirt, and oil. In addition to soothing irritations and breakouts, this combination of hydrating ingredients ensures your face won't feel tight after washing it. The formula is also free of sulfates, mineral oil, fragrance, parabens, and alcohol, making it a safe choice that does double-duty as a body wash.

3 This Certified-Organic Cleanser That's Especially Beneficial For Very Sensitive Skin Amazon Christina Moss Naturals Organic Facial Wash $23 AmazonBuy Now It's no secret that acne-prone skin tends to be sensitive; nevertheless, not all cleansers take this into consideration. Luckily, this paraben-, sulfate-, fragrance-, and chemical-free cleanser does. The hypoallergenic formula is designed to gently and effectively cleanse skin without stripping away the natural essential oils on its surface. Formulated with aloe vera and rosemary to calm inflammation, and sunflower oil to hydrate without clogging pores, after every rinse, skin will feel clean, hydrated, and free of the redness that's typically associated with both breakouts and sensitivity. What's more, it's not only the product that's clean, but the packaging too. Each tube is made with recycled plastic and biodegradable labels to support a better environment. And, if that's not enough to persuade you, perhaps the 4.5-star review by over 1,500 Amazon customers will.

4 This All-In-One Cleanser, Exfoliator, And Toner That Tackles Acne-Prone Skin With Kaolin Clay And Other Natural Botanicals Amazon NutraNuva Face Food $22 AmazonBuy Now Formulated with tea tree, kaolin clay, rosemary, chamomile, aloe vera and a whole slew of other natural ingredients that work to minimize, soothe, and prevent breakouts, this all-in-one cleanser expertly balances acne-prone skin. Not only does it deeply cleanse and exfoliate pores, absorb excess sebum, and rinse away impurities that could lead to future breakouts, it also hydrates and softens for a smooth, even-looking complexion. And, if you're worried that so many ingredients packed into one cleanser couldn't possibly be gentle enough for sensitive skin — think again. Since this formula is free of harmful fillers, parabens, dyes, sulfates, and gluten — not to mention it's infused with some seriously calming ingredients — it can be used without concern of further irritating skin.