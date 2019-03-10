In recent years, there's been a surge in the number of brands offering clean beauty products. More than just a trend, as consumers become more educated about what's actually in the products they're putting on their face and in their hair, the demand for natural beauty products grows. If you're new to the natural game, finding a clean lip balm is a good place to start — after all, if you're applying something on your lips you're likely ingesting at least some of it. But how do you find the best natural lip balm for dry lips?

Unfortunately, it's not as simple as it should be, since there's no real legal definition of "natural" in the U.S. when it comes to cosmetics. And with the exception of products that contain color additives, the FDA doesn't need to give approval to cosmetics before they hit the shelves (cosmetics are FDA-regulated, though).

To find better choices, there are a few types of ingredients you'll definitely want to avoid. Any ingredient with the word "paraben" in it is questionable, as well as phthalates. While parabens help preserve cosmetics and phthalates are solvents, they both reportedly interfere with the body's hormones. (They've also both been banned in Europe, where stricter cosmetic regulations are upheld.) Another major ingredient to avoid is artificial fragrance (often listed as "parfum"), as artificial fragrances are typically made of skin irritants and other potentially toxic ingredients.

In general, the shorter the ingredients list, the cleaner the product is. Looking for plant names and names you recognize at the top of the list is also a sign the product in question contains natural ingredients. An even safer bet is to choose a lip balm that's been certified organic by the USDA, which regulates agricultural production — so basically, if a beauty product has been granted this certification, it's been vetted as strictly as food products have.

This roundup of the best natural lip balms for dry lips actually work to keep your lips moisturized, and they do it without any toxic ingredients — so you can reapply without worry.

1 Overall Best Natural Lip Balm For Dry Lips Rosebud Salve $7 Amazon See On Amazon This is a cult-favorite for soothing dry lips, but it's also a multi-purpose balm that can be used to calm minor burns, condition dry elbows and knees, and even heal diaper rash. A blend of trade secret essential oils and botanicals help to create Rosebud Salve's nourishing formula, as well as petroleum, which traps moisture to your dry lips. And although the ingredient has gotten a bad rap because it's drawn from crude oil (which is still a natural ingredient), the petroleum in cosmetic products like lip balm is highly purified and has been FDA-approved.

2 Best Natural Lip Balm With SPF Supergoop! AcaiFusion Lip Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $10 Amazon See On Amazon Just because you're trying to treat dry lips, doesn't mean you should skimp on the SPF — especially if you'll be spending time outdoors. The Supergoop! AcaiFusion Lip Balm offers broad spectrum SPF 30 (so you're protected from both UVA and UVB rays), and it's made with conditioning ingredients like petroleum, shea butter, honey, and sunflower seed oil.

3 Best Tinted Natural Lip Balm Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm (2 Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon When your lips are dry, the last thing you want to do is apply lipstick. But if you still want a sheer wash of color while you treat your chapped lips, the Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm is a great natural choice. It's formulated with beeswax but also includes antioxidant-rich ingredients like coconut oil, olive fruit oil, sunflower seed oil, and shea butter, which nourish and protect your lips. Shea butter even helps give your lips a smoother appearance and improves your skin's elasticity. Plus, it comes in six different colors, so you can choose from a range of pink, coral, and red tints.

4 Best Natural Lip Balm That Doubles As A Gloss Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer a glossier finish, this clear balm gives you a high-shine without the sticky feeling. Like all of the brand's products, the main ingredient in the Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy is 100 percent organic coconut oil that's been sustainably sourced from small family farms in the Philippines. The gloss-like balm also includes shea butter and squalene for even more hydration, and it's free of questionable ingredients like parabens, silicones, and phthalates, in addition to being cruelty-free, vegan, and non-GMO.