The 5 Best Night Creams For Oily Skin
If you have shiny, acne-prone skin, you may want to head to bed after a thorough cleanse, but what you really need to do is discover the best night creams for oily skin.
It's totally understandable that when you have oily skin, you may be afraid to layer on any products that could enhance shine, but the truth is, just because your skin produces extra sebum doesn’t mean it can go without proper hydration. In fact, if you really want to give your shiny visage the TLC it deserves, introducing yourself to the best night creams for oily skin could actually completely change the way you view your skin care routine and complexion as a whole. That’s because when you sleep, your skin goes into recovery mode, so if you treat your complexion to a night cream formulated specifically for oily skin — whether you opt for one that’s geared solely towards hydration or a hypoallergenic one that helps soothe sensitive skin — it'll help boost the process. The result? A well-hydrated, oil-controlled complexion that’s less likely to give you any grief.
Sound like your cup of tea? While I could totally just send you on your way with a list of ingredients to look out for — hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and niacinamide, just to name a few — I thought I’d take it a step further and introduce you to five of the best night creams for oily skin so that you can spend more time caring for your complexion, and less about researching a means to do so.
1Best For Your Budget: This Dermatologist-Developed Night Cream That Repairs Your Skin's Natural Protective Barrier
Who said caring for your oily skin should require breaking the bank? This budget-friendly night cream was developed with dermatologists to work with your natural circadian rhythm to promote healthier skin by morning. Formulated with hyaluronic acid — an ingredient known for retaining 1,000 times its weight in water without weighing skin down, and a series of ceramides and niacinamide, this formula works by restoring your skin's natural barrier when it's at its most receptive. By repairing your skin barrier, your pores will begin to regulate, eliminating excess sebum production and renewing a balance of oil that leaves skin looking less shiny come morning.
2Best For Acne-Prone Skin: This Soothing Gel Cream That Helps Prevent Breakouts
Since oily skin can be synonymous with acne and breakouts, finding a night cream that works not only to regulate oil production, but also redness, is such a good idea. Formulated with a series of acids and extracts to rehydrate, mattify, and calm oily skin, REN’s soothing, ClearCalm formula makes waking up rosy a worry of the past. What’s more, all of the ingredients work to protect against environmental aggressors, like free radicals and UV radiation, while keeping the skin’s protective barrier in tact. This means that this powerful night cream won’t just repair the damage that's already been done — it'll prevent against any more, too.
3Best Organic Option: This Fair-Trade Night Cream That Purifies Pores And Absorbs Excess Oil
To help control your oily, overactive skin, try going to bed with this all-natural oil- and inflammation-fighting night cream. Formulated with organic, non-GMO, fair-trade ingredients, you can have faith in the fact that you're treating your skin to a healthy concoction of vitamins, minerals, and oil-fighting ingredients, like aloe and salicylic acid, which unclog and purify pores. The result? A clean, shine-free t-zone. And with 750 customers weighing in on its balancing promises, it's safe to say that this 4.5-star night cream is worth every penny.
4Best For Resurfacing: This Gentle Exfoliating Night Treatment That Helps Slough Away Dead Skin
Cater to your oily complexion with this innovative, anti-inflammatory, blue-tinted night cream. Not only is the color outside the norm, but the oil-regulating, acne-fighting ingredients — like papaya, lemon, sugar cane, and cranberry, all of which work to gently remove build-up and resurface skin — are too. All of these ingredients, along with exotic kokum and shea butter, work together to simultaneously rid your skin of any built-up makeup, dirt, and impurities that could be causing your oil production to go into overdrive, while also deeply hydrating it for a balanced, fresh complexion.
5Best For Hydration: This Oil-Free, Seaweed-Infused Night Cream From A Cult-Favorite Brand
Take one scroll through Instagram and it's clear to see that seaweed is the ingredient of the moment. Known for its anti-inflammatory benefits, seaweed can be a godsend for oily, acne-prone skin. To see for yourself, try slathering this lightweight, oil-free night cream on before slipping between the sheets. Come morning you can expect smooth, dewy, hydrated skin that's noticeably less inflamed, not to mention shine-free.
