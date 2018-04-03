If you have shiny, acne-prone skin, you may want to head to bed after a thorough cleanse, but what you really need to do is discover the best night creams for oily skin.

It's totally understandable that when you have oily skin, you may be afraid to layer on any products that could enhance shine, but the truth is, just because your skin produces extra sebum doesn’t mean it can go without proper hydration. In fact, if you really want to give your shiny visage the TLC it deserves, introducing yourself to the best night creams for oily skin could actually completely change the way you view your skin care routine and complexion as a whole. That’s because when you sleep, your skin goes into recovery mode, so if you treat your complexion to a night cream formulated specifically for oily skin — whether you opt for one that’s geared solely towards hydration or a hypoallergenic one that helps soothe sensitive skin — it'll help boost the process. The result? A well-hydrated, oil-controlled complexion that’s less likely to give you any grief.

Sound like your cup of tea? While I could totally just send you on your way with a list of ingredients to look out for — hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and niacinamide, just to name a few — I thought I’d take it a step further and introduce you to five of the best night creams for oily skin so that you can spend more time caring for your complexion, and less about researching a means to do so.