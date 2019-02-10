Nighttime isn't just for getting a solid eight hours of sleep. While you rest at night, your skin keeps on working to repair and renew itself from the damage it encounters throughout the day (think environmental aggressors like pollution and UV rays). To help aid the process, a complete skin care routine that includes a nightly moisturizer is key. But if you need some help when it comes to finding the best night creams for your face, you've come to the right place.

There are so many options on the market now that are formulated specifically for nighttime use with all the efficacious ingredients your skin needs. Among those ingredients are skin-replenishers like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin, which help draw and hold moisture to your skin. Antioxidants like niacinamide, grape extract, and vitamins C and E are also great additions to night cream, as they help shield your skin from environmental aggressors and reduce inflammation.

Depending on your skin type, you might want to look for other components, such as a lightweight, gel formula for oily skin, or something with soothing ingredients, like green tea extract, if you're more sensitive or prone to rosacea.

To get started, check out this roundup of six of the best night creams on the market.

1 Best Drugstore Night Cream CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream $12 Amazon See On Amazon For intense hydration that won't break the bank, you can't go wrong with CeraVe's Skin Renewing Night Cream. Developed with dermatologists, this cream packs in all of the good-for-skin ingredients like hyaluronic acid to moisturize, niacinamide to soothe, and ceramides to protect. Like their full line of products, CeraVe's night cream is non-comedogenic (meaning it won't block your pores), non-irritating, and fragrance-free, so even sensitive skin types can benefit from using it, too. This particular cream also includes the brand's patented delivery system, MVE Delivery Technology, which was developed to ensure that its moisturizing ingredients are still working for 24-hours.

2 Best Natural Night Cream Weleda Hydrating Night Cream $18 Amazon See On Amazon If you're committed to using green beauty products, try this natural formula from Weleda. This European brand uses sustainable production processes and environmentally friendly practices, in addition to being cruelty-free and certified natural by Natrue. Their hydrating night cream combines fair trade iris root from Morocco, which helps balance moisture levels in the skin, with chamomile and calendula flower extracts to add soothing benefits. It does have a light fragrance, but it's non-synthetic and very light — plus, check out that near-perfect 4.5-star Amazon rating.

3 Best Night Cream For Oily Skin Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb $38 Amazon See On Amazon One of my personal favorites, Belif's The True Cream, also happens to be a perfect pick if you have oily skin or tend to breakout with heavier moisturizers. Not only is Belif's formula oil-free, but it's also super lightweight thanks to its gel-cream consistency (something that's especially refreshing in the summer). Herbs are the secret ingredient in all of Belif's products, and their Aqua Bomb cream combines lady's mantle, which helps remove damaging free radicals from the skin, with oat husk and plantin, which attract and seal in moisture.

4 Best Night Cream For Dry Skin Avène Eau Thermale Extremely Rich Compensating Cream $35 Amazon See On Amazon If your skin is on the dry side, or you're looking for a richer moisturizer to use during winter, consider switching to Avène's Extremely Rich Compensating Cream — a French pharmacy favorite. It uses both hydrating and skin barrier-protecting ingredients to nourish skin that's already dry and flaky while defending your skin from future moisture loss. Its dense texture lets you know it means serious business, but it's non-comedogenic and soap-free formula also ensures your skin won't break out or become irritated as a result of the heavier cream.