The 5 Best Nipple Clamps

If you've found yourself interested in BDSM, you've likely come across nipple clamps on your hunt for equipment and gear. These popular accessories are relatively easy-to-use, and for many, they feel super-stimulating, making them a favorite of BDSM newbies and longtime aficionados alike. Regardless of your experience level, when shopping for the best nipple clamps — whether it's your first or fifth pair — you'll want to do your research, since nipple clamps vary so widely. It's also important to be knowledgable about how to use them safely.

To make applying your nipple clamps easier and less painful, it's important that your nipples are properly perked up. You could do this by stimulating your nipples with your (or someone else's) hands, stimulating other parts of your body (if your nipples are responsive), or rubbing ice on your nipples. The clamps will keep your nipples hard, so you don't have to worry about putting them on too tight. That said, clamps could cause injury or nerve damage if left on too long or are use improperly. According to experts in the BDSM community, 30 minutes is the maximum amount of time you should wear your clamps in one sitting. If you ever feel any numbness or intense pain, take the clamps off and try again when the pain has dissipated.

With all that in mind, you're ready to pick up one of the best nipple clamps on the internet.

1. The Best Vibrating Nipple Clamps Utimi Nipple Clamps Vibrating Breast Clamps $20 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason why some people describe their nipples as a second clit — they can provide just as many sensations as that hot button between your legs. So why not treat them to a similar sort of stimulation with these vibrating nipple clamps? These clamps, which clip onto and buzz against your nipples, are spring-loaded, so they clamp on without being too painful. They come with a remote control and three different vibration modes, and, since they're battery-operated, you don't have to wait for them to charge up, meaning that there's no downtime between when your clamps die and when you're ready to go again.

2. The Best Nipple Clamps With Suckers Sinloli Nipple Clamps and Nipple Suckers $13 | Amazon See On Amazon One of the biggest mistakes people make when applying nipple clamps is that they don't get their nipples properly hard first. That's where these nipple clamps and suckers come in. This kit comes with a pair of clamps and suckers, the latter of which helps pucker up your nipples before putting on the clamps. But the suckers do more than just prep your nipples for clamp application: they also make your nipples more sensitive, so you feel stimulation even without the clamps. For example, try puckering them and slipping on a silk top, or a sliding some leather across your chest. This enhanced sensitivity means that even the feeling of silk or leather fabric can produce a tingling sensation — no clamps required.

3. The Best Basic Nipple Clamps Utimi Nipple Clip Alloy Breast Clamps $12 | Amazon See On Amazon These Utimi nipple clamps are as minimal as you can get — but that doesn't mean they don't feel extra-special when you put them on. Instead of simply clipping on like most typical clamps do, they screw onto all four sides of your nipples, which can feel even more stimulating than your average pair. The chain is detachable, too, so you can wear the clamps on their own under your bra or shirt. And, since they're made of premium metal, they can be heated up by placing them in hot water, or chilled by popping them in the freezer.

4. The Best Nipple Clamps With A Collar SM Bondage Leather Choker Collar with Nipple Clamps $13 | Amazon See On Amazon While most nipple clamps are BDSM-adjacent, this choker/nipple clamp duo takes things to another level. Instead of the chains attaching to one another, they attach to a leather collar, making them perfect for some light bondage play. Both the clamps and the collar are adjustable (the clamps come with built-in screws), so you can customize the ideal amount of pressure you want to feel.