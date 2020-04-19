Everyone appreciates feeling clean, but there are times when you're too busy, or not near an accessible shower or tub, to give yourself a proper head-to-toe wash. In those moments, it's great to have some of the best no-rinse bathing wipes on hand. These practical cleansing cloths will be a godsend until you next have the chance to bathe, whether you're camping, trekking, or spending time at an outdoor festival.

Be aware that all pre-moistened wipes dry out at some point, even if you carefully re-seal the packaging. It's best to do a quick test if you buy some and don't use them for a while to make sure they're still wet enough for your needs. Also, make sure to read the instructions to find out what body parts your wipes are suitable for use on, to avoid irritation on more sensitive areas like your face or genitals.

Since wipes aren't exactly environmentally friendly, hopefully you'll reserve their use for when you truly have no other alternative (like when you're camping for days at a time, for example). Never flush them down the toilet; doing so can cause sewage issues, since unlike toilet paper, they don't dissolve.

With that said, scroll on to shop the best cleansing wipes (for when you really need them).

1. The Overall Best No-Rinse Body Wipes Cora Bamboo Body Cloths (36-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon The Cora Bamboo Body Cloths might be a little bit more expensive than some other body wipes, but you also get a lot more in a pack. Plus, they're made with cleaner ingredients — and perhaps best of all, they give back to those in need (each purchase helps support girls in developing countries with things like period care and education; read more about the brand's mission, here). Made of 100% bamboo, the wipes are infused with gentle botanicals like coconut water, aloe vera, and chamomile water, and don't contain potential irritants like fragrance, alcohol, and phenoxyethanol. They come in three scents (which use natural essential oils for their fragrance): lavender, eucalyptus and rose-geranium.

2. The Best No-Rinse Bathing Wipes For Campers & Hikers Combat Wipes GAIA (25-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon These thick and large-sized Combat Wipes are designed to be used all over your body, including on your hands, face, and genital areas, making them perfect for campers and travelers who will be away from plumbing. In addition to being vegan and alcohol-free, they're also 100% biodegradable, so they can be composted or buried in soil. Formulated with soothing aloe and vitamin E, reviewers report that these wipes kept them feeling clean and fresh even after going days without bathing.

3. The Best No-Rinse Bathing Wipes That Remove Makeup, Too Yes To Coconuts Ultra Hydrating Cleansing Wipes (25-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Though they're technically face wipes, Yes To says you can use these on your body and hands, too; that also means they'll be more effective than the other wipes on this list at removing makeup, making them a great choice for music festivals and the like. Infused with coconut water, coconut oil, and several different botanical extracts, these wipes are compostable, as well as Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free.

4. The Best Individually Wrapped No-Rinse Bathing Wipes YUNI Beauty Natural Body Wipes (12-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Individually wrapped wipes are the least environmentally friendly of all — but sometimes, having a few on hand are necessary, especially since you don't have to worry about them drying out as fast. (That said, it's worth noting that YUNI practices eco-friendly manufacturing, including using solar and wind power, and the wipes are biodegradable and compostable, in addition to being cruelty-free and vegan.) These YUNI Shower Sheets are extra-large, so you can use one on your entire body, and they contain ingredients like peppermint leaf oil, which acts as a natural antiseptic, plus deodorizing neem extract and skin-softening aloe. Also, they're alcohol-free, so they shouldn't irritate sensitive skin.