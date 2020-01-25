When you're only halfway through your work day or a few hours into a road trip and your back starts to hurt, you probably can't imagine spending one more second sitting. To instantly relieve some of your back pain, you need one of the best orthopedic seat cushions, and you need it ASAP.

However, you definitely want to choose the most comfortable cushion for your unique anatomy, and it's not always easy to figure out which option is best. Consider the source of your pain. Is it your lower back that's painful? A gel-filled cushion with some flexible padding is a great choice. Are your hips and hamstrings sore from sitting? Be sure to look for an ergonomic pillow that supports your weight equally.

You'll also want to consider your personal comfort preferences. If you tend to overheat easily, it's important to find a seat cushion with tons of ventilation to keep you cool. Or if you have a big and roomy office chair to outfit, you may want to invest in a supersized seat cushion that will (literally) have you covered.

Not sure which orthopedic seat cushion is the best fit for you? Here's a round-up of some of the most comfortable options out there.

1. ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this gel-filled cushion immediately relieve back pain, but it also feels like a dream to sit on all day. For one, it features a luxe memory foam core that conforms perfectly to the shape of your body, along with a space near the back to relieve pressure on your tailbone. It also features a layer of thick cooling gel on top for added comfort. This cushion even comes with a super soft cover that's removable when it needs a wash. Over 7,000 Amazon reviewers swear by this cushion for immediate pain relief. A Gel-Filled Cushion That Has Thousands Of Rave Reviews According to one reviewer: "[T]his seat cushion is a real life saver. I bought one for work first and had immediate results. The right side shooting pain started to diminish. Two of my co-workers have also purchased this seat cushion as a result of my success, and they love theirs too!"

2. CYLEN Home Memory Foam Bamboo Charcoal-Infused Cushion CYLEN Home Memory Foam Bamboo Charcoal-Infused Cushion $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you tend to get hot quickly, this bamboo and charcoal-infused seat cushion is a must. Like other orthopedic cushions, it features space for your tailbone to comfortably rest, but this cushion is made completely from high-density memory foam. It gradually adjusts to your body weight as you sit, and it never flattens out — no matter how many hours you spend sitting on it. It's also infused with naturally cooling bamboo fibers, along with charcoal, which works as an antimicrobial agent to keep your cushion odor-free. Amazon reviewers insist that this cushion is just as good (or even better) than pricier pillows on the market. A Bamboo-Infused Cushion That Keeps You Cool According to one reviewer: "Someone recommended this product and I decided to give it a shot. What a difference! At last I was able to sit without a lot of pressure on my coccyx, whether driving my car, eating at the dinner table, or sitting on the couch watching TV. I’m sorry I wasted my time and money on the other cushions. This one is worth every penny!"

3. Bonmedico Extra-Large Orthopedic Seat Cushion Bonmedico Extra-Large Orthopedic Seat Cushion $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This extra-large orthopedic cushion easily fits even the roomiest office chairs. At over 20 inches across, this cushion covers every inch of any kind of chair, bench, or seat so you can sit comfortably. It features a dense memory foam core and a textured gel layer that you can literally sink into for total relief of muscle tension. With no added pressure on your spine, you'll have no problem sitting and chilling for hours at a time. An Extra-Large Option That Fits Any Seat According to one reviewer: "If you want a cushion that covers more of the seat, you will not regret getting the [XL] size of this cushion. I purchased nearly a dozen different cushions to find the right one and this one is just what I was looking for. This one is made with a mesh and has non stick rubber dots on the bottom so no slipping. I feel nice and secure and my back is happy. I love it!"

4. Socket Seat Socket Seat $70 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're struggling with tight hips and hamstrings, this ergonomic seat cushion works wonders to help distribute your weight evenly and relieve tension. It is filled with high-density memory foam and covered with soft, flexible mesh so this cushion is both comfortable and breathable. The two holes fall perfectly in line with the sit bones, which relieves pressure on both sides of your body so your hips and hamstrings can finally catch a break. Plus, the divot in the back for your tailbone relieves even more pressure so you can sit pain-free. An Ergonomic Cushion That Relieves Hip Pain According to one reviewer: "This product is one of, if not the best, products I have ordered from Amazon this year.. I suffered terrible pain from my "sit bone" on my left side. [T]he very best thing [is] the moment I sat down on it there was NO pain on the bone, that was just the best feeling."