If you’re looking to make the swap to paraben-free products, the best paraben-free body lotions can still be super hydrating and leave your skin feeling amazing. Parabens are chemicals that preserve health and beauty products, and while preventing the growth of fungus, bacteria, and mold in your products is certainly a good thing, many people choose to avoid these specific preservatives which can enter the body directly through the skin because they can potentially disrupt your hormone function, causing problems including reproductive issues. (Keep in mind, however, that some say that there is not enough evidence to prove this.)

When looking for the best paraben-free body lotion, it’s important to review the ingredients list for them. Look for words that end with “paraben” (which makes them much easier to spot on the label). Some of the most common parabens are: methylparaben, ethylparaben, propylparaben, butylparaben, and isobutylparaben.

Next, consider your unique skin needs when selecting your body lotion. If you need deep moisturization for your dry or flaky skin, look for ingredients like vitamin E. If you have sensitive skin, it is a good idea to select a body lotion that is fragrance-free because fragrance (even naturally derived ones) can easily irritate your skin.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Puracy Organic Lotion (12 Fl. Oz) $14 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON With more than 1,500 reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, customers are in love with this body lotion from Puracy, saying that it exceeds their needs. “It makes my skin look and feel great! I look moisturized; not greasy. I feel soft not oily. [...] Puracy you've stolen my heart,” one reviewer wrote. Good for all skin types, this body lotion is free of harsh chemicals including silicones, dyes, and fragrances ⁠— and of course parabens ⁠— a must for those with sensitive skin. An organic and vegan lotion made with moisturizing vitamin E and rich shea butter, it provides deep hydration that lasts all day long. Plus, it's lightweight and not greasy ... what more could you ask for?

2. The Best Light Moisturizer Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Moisturizer (17 Fl. Oz.) $12 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This lightweight body lotion from Hempz will leave your skin feeling refreshed, and it doesn't feel overly heavy or thick, making it a great pick for hot weather and less dry skin. This lotion is made with natural ingredients like jojoba seed oil, which has natural anti-inflammatory properties, and honey melon extract, which contains vitamins A and E, both of which go to work hydrating the skin. As one customer wrote, “This lotion smells amazing and isn't greasy at all. Nice and lightweight!” However, since this body lotion is scented, it may not be the best option if you have sensitive skin.

3. The Best For Dry Skin Amlactin Rapid Relief Restoring Lotion (7.9 Fl. Oz.) $15 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Lactic acid is the key ingredient in this body lotion from AmLactin — and it works wonders to exfoliate dry skin, leaving it feeling smooth and hydrated. The ceramides help to lock in moisture. In fact, this lotion is clinically proven to relieve dry skin for a whole 24 hours. Recommended by dermatologists and with more than 900 reviews on Amazon, those who have tried it swear by it. “My entire life, from childhood to mid twenties, I've had terrible huge patches of dry skin all over my hands and legs. [...] Let me tell you, this stuff WORKS. It's like night and day,” one reviewer noted.

4. The Best For Sensitive Skin Vanicream Lite Lotion (16 Fl. Oz.) $10 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON With more than 4,500 reviews, and a 4.5-star rating, Amazon reviewers insist that this body lotion from Vanicream is essential if you have very sensitive skin, with one even writing, “I've tried everything under the sun to help keep my hands moisturized and from being itchy cracked blistered irritated and inflamed. This lotion has been a miracle for me!" This lotion is a great option if you find that your skin is easily irritated by harsh chemicals including parabens, dyes, and fragrances, all of which this lotion leaves out. The long-lasting formula is easy to spread onto your skin, too. This lotion is dermatologist-tested and was even awarded the seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association.