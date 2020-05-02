It's clear that peptides are an important and highly beneficial skin care ingredient — but when it comes to choosing the best peptide serums, knowing how to use them properly, and what products to pair them with, things get a little murkier. That's why I turned to Dr. Ava Shamban, a board-certified dermatologist, for more information on the topic.

First, some background. "Peptides are building blocks in our body that naturally support key cellular functions to build or repair cells," Dr. Shamban explains. "Acting as a ‘light switch,’ they can turn on or off any specific functions. For our skin, they are short amino acid chains in the proteins responsible for the production of our collagen, elastin, and keratin — all highly important foundational support functions for healthy skin proliferation."

In short, peptides can do all sorts of wonderful things for your skin, especially, Dr. Shamban explains, when paired with antioxidants and retinoids. You can use a peptide serum both in the morning and nighttime, but be aware that AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids) may reduce its efficacy. Also, using stronger forms of retinoids along with peptide serums might be too aggressive for some people, so you may want to talk to your dermatologist about lowering to a less potent retinoid. You can also reduce retinoid application to twice weekly while you're integrating a peptide serum into your routine. "After a few weeks you can return to every other night, alternating the peptides and the retinoid product," Dr. Shamban says. As always, daily sunscreen application is a must.

Now that you're informed on peptides 101, scroll on to shop five of the best peptide serums on the market right now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Peptide Serum Paula's Choice Boost Peptide Booster $52 | Amazon See on Amazon The Paula's Choice Peptide Booster contains eight different peptides, including hexapeptides, which promote smoother, more even-looking skin, and palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7, which works to fight inflammation, protect against UV damage, and "promote the production of collagen and the cellular humectant hyaluronic acid," says Dr. Shamban. In short, this serum aims to make your skin look (and feel) firmer, clearer, and more hydrated. With its lightweight, silky feel and fragrance-free formula, it's a great choice for any skin type. Use it on its own, or add a few drops into your favorite moisturizer to give it a boost (hence its name).

2. Runner Up Jack Black Protein Booster Skin Serum $62 | Amazon See on Amazon The ingredients in this Jack Black Protein Booster Skin Serum include palmitoyl oligopeptide, which provides the same skin-smoothing benefits as retinol without the side effects, Dr. Shamban says. "Both retinol and palmitoyl can preserve and renew collagen in skin damaged by ultraviolet light, so it's a good protectant against sun damage.” This is another lightweight, silky serum that should work for most skin types, and it can be used on its own or mixed in with moisturizer. Antioxidants like green tea and hydrating ingredients, like jojoba oil and aloe leaf juice, round out the multi-tasking formula.

3. The Best Budget Peptide Serum DERMA E Advanced Peptides & Collagen Serum $27 | Amazon See on Amazon With their highly concentrated formulas that are rich in active ingredients, serums tend to be among the priciest skin care products out there. But there are budget-friendly options, like the Derma E Advanced Peptides & Collagen Serum. With its blend of peptides (matrixyl synthe 6, argireline), moisturizers (panthenol, glycerin), and antioxidants (vitamin C, green tea), it's one of the best smoothing and hydrating serums you can buy for under $30.