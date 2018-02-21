If you're used to waking up with watery eyes, or find yourself sneezing in the middle of the night for no good reason, the culprit may be your pillow. The best pillow covers for allergies are designed to protect your face and body from some of the seedier things that can be lurking in even our most comfortable pillows. I'm talking about dust mites and other allergens that lurk in bedrooms that, when placed under a microscope, look like something straight out of a horror film.

Whether you suffer from allergies or not, relying on one of the best hypoallergenic pillow covers is added insurance that allergens, perspiration, saliva, and even bed bugs stay as far the heck away from you as possible. Allergy-resistant pillow protectors are usually made from some version of breathable cotton, though eco-friendly bamboo is becoming a popular choice, as well. The one crucial thing to keep in mind when purchasing a pillow cover for allergies is to make sure it features an all-around zipper that fully encloses your pillow to trap allergens.

Another feature to take into consideration is the pore size of your fabric — yep, pores are a thing for pillow covers, too. The smaller the pore size, the better equipped it is to keep dust mites and other offenders out.

These five pillow covers offer allergen protection and are highly rated — add a set to your bedding and you may find yourself enjoying a more restful night of sleep.

1 The Pillow Cover With The Smallest Pores For The Most Protection Against Allergens Amazon Evolon Allergy Pillow Protector $17 (2-Pack) AmazonBuy Now This award-winning pillow protector is made with microfilament technology that provides incredible protection against allergens, dust mites, and bed bugs. The eco-friendly, cotton-like fabric has a pore size of only one micron, making it one of the most effective pillowcases on the market. Another plus expressed by several reviewers is that it won't rustle or make annoying sounds when you move around at night. One tip: wash this protector prior to sleeping on it to ensure it is soft, smooth, and comfortable.

2 The Best Cotton Pillow Cover For Superior Comfort And Breathability Amazon Allersoft Pillow Protector $8 AmazonBuy Now This hypoallergenic pillow protector is made from 100 percent breathable cotton. Its pore size is three to four microns, which means it does a fantastic job of keeping allergens away from your body and breathing space, and unlike other pillow covers it isn't noisy and it doesn't have a plastic feel. It also has a fully zipped enclosure with an auto-locking zipper so it won't come undone even while you're asleep. It comes in standard, queen, and king size, and is machine washable.

3 The Best Hypoallergenic Pillow Protector That Is Waterproof, Too Amazon SureGuard Mattress Pillow Protectors $27 (2-Pack) AmazonBuy Now If you're searching for a pillow cover that can pretty much protect you from every gross and annoying thing on Earth, you've found it: these hypoallergenic covers are 100 percent waterproof, are made with a cotton terry surface that wicks away sweat and moisture, and are completely free from PVC, phthalates, vinyl, and toxic chemicals. Bed bug scares are a little less scary with these, thanks to a fine zipper and Invisi-Zip technology that seals your pillow off from unwelcome intruders.

4 The Best Hypoallergenic Bamboo Pillow Cover For Sweaty Sleepers Amazon Snuggle-Pedic Pillow Cover $19 AmazonBuy Now For a breathable, lightweight, and eco-friendly sleeping experience, try this allergy-resistant pillow cover, which is made from 43 percent bamboo viscose and boasts micro-vents for optimum airflow. Made with Snuggle-Pedic's proprietary Kool-flow technology, this pillow cover is ideal for hot sleepers and it comes in five sizes: standard, queen, king, body, and kids/toddler.