A great pair of workout leggings is a must, especially if you spend a lot of time at the gym. But, fact: It's not easy to find great leggings, especially in extended sizes. When it comes down to it, the best plus-size workout leggings are soft, durable, and won't wear out in the wash.

Before you buy just any leggings, it's important to consider how they're made. For one, you definitely want a bit of stretch to your workout leggings so they move with you. Plus, stretchy fabrics like elastane or spandex are often smooth to the touch and won't pill. Another great tip is to look at the seams when deciding how durable a pair of leggings will be. If your leggings feature double-stitching, there's a good chance they'll last for the long haul.

Consider, too, which types of exercise you like to do most. For example, if you tend to hit up hot yoga, a pair of sweat-wicking leggings is a must. On the other hand, if you do a lot of cardio, compression leggings might help improve your circulation as you work out.

At the end of the day, the best plus-size workout leggings will help you feel as good as you can while you're sweating it up. Here's a round-up of some of the best options out there to help you find your perfect pair.

1. The Best For Everyday Wear: Just My Size Women's Plus Size Active Legging Just My Size Women's Plus Size Active Leggings $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These black workout leggings are way more than basic. They're made from a poly-spandex blend that bends and moves with you while you work out. They also feature an extra-wide waistband that won't fold over as well as a gusset, or extra piece of fabric along the front that adds a second layer of protection and prevents seams from tearing. Plus, they're full length and solid black, so you can wear them with any of your favorite workout shirts. Reviewers agree that these leggings are a must-have. What fans say: "Material is very comfy and I love the high waist. Opaque and super stretchy, these will be very good to workout in, or clean in, or do errands in, or live in basically. Love them." Available in sizes: 1X - 3X

2. The Best Compression Leggings: KQUZO Women's Plus Size Compression Leggings KQUZO Women's Plus Size Compression Leggings $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you tend to trend toward cardio workouts, these compression leggings have literally got your back(side). Made with a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, they feature compression technology to hold your muscles and increase your circulation so you can stave off soreness. They also feature flat seams that won't chafe or pill, and the opaque fabric itself blocks out UV light for when you take your run outside. With pockets on either side, these leggings couldn't be more versatile. Reviewers love how durable these leggings are, even after multiple washes. What fans say: "I bought another legging from KQUZO and they have been holding up very well so I decided to buy a second pair. They are super comfortable, breathable, and moisture-wicking and I wear these everyday I go to the gym. Highly recommend!" Available in sizes: 1X - 4X

3. The Most Stretch: Joyshaper High-Waist Leggings Joyshaper High-Waist Leggings $22 | Amazon See On Amazon With an impressive 19% spandex fabric blend, these high-waist leggings will truly move with you during your hardest workouts. They also feature mesh panels along the side that allow for maximum airflow. Plus, they're quick-drying to help you stay cool. They even have one of the most important aspects of all: pockets. This pocket sits right at the hip and is wide enough to hold your wallet, keys, or smartphone. It's also mesh, so your items wont overheat. Overall, reviewers rave about the quality of these leggings for the price. What fans say: "SUPER happy with this. Fit perfectly... not see thru, [did] squats in them and they didn't roll down. Love the fact it could fit my phone and wouldn't fall out. Overall super impressed." Available in sizes: Small - XXX-Large

4. The Most Color Options: RBX Active Women's Plus-Size Leggings RBX Active Women's Plus-Size Leggings $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these ankle-length leggings available in a bunch of fun colors and prints, but they're made from a sweat-wicking polyester-spandex blend that will keep you dry. The sides include reinforced seams, as well as a mesh ruched feature on the sides for an added pop of detail. On top of that, the high waistband stays in place without pinching your skin or rolling down. Reviewers love how these leggings are both fun and functional.. What fans say: "Love these! They stay up and don’t roll while working out." Available in sizes: 1X - 3X