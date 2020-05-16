If you’re looking to brew your morning coffee without a hassle, a pod coffee machine can help. The ideal machine for you will depend on your personal preferences and the size of your kitchen. The best pod coffee makers offer a variety of brew settings to customize the size and strength of your cup, unless you're willing to sacrifice customizability for a more compact, space-saving model. For added flexibility, some pod coffee makers can also brew a shot of espresso or a large pot of drip coffee.

In general, it’s most convenient to go with a full-size machine that has multiple preset brew options so that you can make your perfect cup of joe. Full-size machines are also more likely to have a large water reservoir so that you don’t have to manually fill it every time. However, if you’re low on counter space, a machine with a simple design, small water reservoir, and narrow footprint is a better option.

While the best pod coffee machine for you will depend on the specific features and settings you’re looking for, all of the best pod coffee makers should be easy and quick to use. You should be able to simply fill the water reservoir, pop in a capsule, and press a button to make your cup of coffee in a matter of minutes.

Make brewing a cup of coffee a little easier with these five Keurig and Nespresso coffee makers — all available on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Single-Serve Pod Coffee Maker Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker $170 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 13.1 by 9.9 by 12.7 inches (height by width by depth) Type of coffee it makes: Single-serve coffee The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker is an all-around great machine that is easy to use and has enough settings to cater to a variety of preferences. It can make five different coffee sizes (4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces), and it brews in under a minute. The K-Elite produces piping hot water when you need it so there's no need for a separate kettle, plus you can set the water temperature to anywhere from 192 to 187 degrees, depending on whether you’re brewing coffee or making tea. It even has an iced coffee setting! You can customize when the machine turns on in the morning and how long it needs to wait before the auto shut-off kicks in to conserve energy. Plus, it has a high altitude setting to ensure that your coffee comes out hot. The water reservoir has a 75-ounce capacity and is removable for easy refilling. The drip tray, which is big enough to hold a full brew to prevent accidental overflowing, is removable so that you can fit mugs up to 7.2 inches tall. The K-Elite also alerts you when you need to descale, or clean, it. The brushed finish exterior comes in the slate color pictured above as well as a pretty gold and sleek silver. Along with the machine, you'll get a K-Cup variety pack of six pods to get you started. In addition to the one-year warranty, the more than 1,700 five-star reviews (and counting!) on Amazon make this machine feel like a sure bet. Positive Amazon review: “Love this model of Keurig! Has different size mugs, stronger brew for my husband, hot water when I want a cup of tea, refill water light and descale reminder when to clean!”

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Pod Coffee Maker Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker $79 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 13 by 9.8 by 13.3 inches (height by width by depth) Type of coffee it makes: Single-serve coffee If you want to save some cash but you still need a full-size machine, opt for the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker. Sure, you could find cheaper pod coffee makers out there, but this one’s produced by a reputable brand and has some very helpful features that simpler models often lack. It can brew three different cup sizes (6, 8, and 10 ounces) and has a 48-ounce water reservoir. Just insert a pod, push the button with the brew cup size you want, and you'll have a coffee ready in under a minute. The machine automatically turns off after two hours of inactivity, and an indicator light alerts you when it's time to descale it. The K-Classic comes with a one-year warranty and is available in black and a punchy red color. Positive Amazon review: “I am hooked on the [Keurig] coffeemaker. This one not only works great, brews a great cup of coffee but also looks good on my counter. And the price was in my budget.”

3. The Best Pod Machine That Can Make Both Coffee And Espresso Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine $130 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 12.3 by 9 by 12.2 (height by width by depth) Type of coffee it makes: Single-serve coffee and shots of espresso Depending on the kind of pod you use, the Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Machine can make either a cup of regular coffee or a shot of espresso. It has five different brew settings, ranging from a 1.35-ounce espresso shot to a 14-ounce cup of coffee. It's really easy to use with one-button functionality, it heats up in just 15 seconds, and it automatically shuts off after nine minutes of not using it. The drip tray is removable and its height is adjustable to fit different size cups. The reservoir holds 54 ounces of water and the used capsule container can store up to 17 used Nespresso Vertuo capsules at a time. Nespresso doesn’t make reusable capsules, but you can find products like these foil lids that are designed to help you refill capsules for multiple uses. The Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine comes with a one-year warranty, and it's also available in a bundle with an Aeroccino milk frother (for days when you're craving a latte). Just want an espresso machine, sans the drip coffee option? Try the Nespresso by De'Longhi Essenza Mini Espresso Machine instead. Positive Amazon review: “This machine makes a great cup of coffee. It only takes a few seconds to heat and brew. The different coffee / espresso variations available are nice. Not drinking the same cup of coffee day in and day out is a nice change. Super easy to use.”

4. The Best Single-Serve Pod Machine That Can Also Make A Large Pot Of Coffee Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker $166 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 12.9 by 10.9 by 12.8 inches (height by width by depth) Type of coffee it makes: Single-serve coffee and pots of coffee The two-in-one Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker is a fantastic option for anyone who enjoys making both single-serve cups and large pots of coffee. One side of the machine uses K-Cup pods and can brew a cup of coffee that's 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces; the other side uses ground coffee in a filter and can brew a carafe as large as 12 cups. Wake up to a fresh pot of coffee waiting for you by programming the carafe side up to 24 ahead of time; the heating plate will keep your carafe of brewed coffee warm. The removable water reservoir feeds both sides of the machine and has a capacity of 60 ounces. The carafe side is compatible with this reusable mesh coffee filter. The machine comes with a one-year warranty. And if you’re on a tighter budget, check out Hamilton Beach’s Flexbrew machine, which offers similar features as the K-Duo for about $100. Positive Amazon review: “Love love love this new coffee maker! My husband likes a pot and I like a single serve. Best of both worlds without taking up all [the] storage space!”