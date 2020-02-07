The 5 Best Produce Savers
Tossing out spoiled produce is both costly and wasteful. The best produce savers can help to extend the lives of your fruits, veggies, and herbs, so they stay crisp and fresh for longer. While these containers aren’t miracle workers — all uneaten produce is bound to go bad eventually — some saver containers have even been shown to extend the produce’s life by a small amount, while providing stackable organization solutions and reducing the use of costly, wasteful plastic wrap.
There are a few common types of savers:
- Container-style food savers: These containers have an air vent that regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, creating the ideal environment to extend your produce’s life. These containers often feature a raised tray at the bottom to keep moisture (which causes sogginess) away from your produce. You may notice that many containers are intended for specific varieties of fruits or vegetables, but you can certainly use them for any produce that fits.
- Food huggers: Some food savers wrap around the food, essentially creating a seal that holds in the natural juices and prevents exposure to air (which can cause spoilage). Commonly made of silicone, these are sometimes cutely referred to as food huggers because they do exactly that.
- Other options: In addition to containers and food huggers, it’s also possible to buy produce bags that are designed to help remove ethylene gas created by fruits and veggies. This prolongs the life of your produce because ethylene gas can cause it to spoil faster. You can also find products that make your fridge a better environment for produce, such as refrigerator drawer liners that are vented to increase air circulation.
If you’ve read this far, you’re probably looking for something to make your fruits and veggies last longer. Luckily, I’m here to help. Keep scrolling to check out five incredible produce savers that thousands of Amazon reviewers say have made a real difference when it comes to keeping their food fresh.
1. The Overall Best Produce Saver
I use these Rubbermaid produce savers in my home and can personally vouch for their effectiveness; I've observed that my produce stays crisp and fresh for longer when stored in these containers. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have tried this two-container set as well, and say they've come to the same conclusion.
These containers have two main features that work together to keep your produce fresh: a built-in vent regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, while a tray at the bottom prevents moisture from touching your food. The containers are made of BPA-free plastic and are totally stain- and odor-resistant. The modular design should save some major space in your fridge, and the containers are safe to wash in the top rack of your dishwasher, too.
This set includes two containers — one that holds 2.5 cups and a larger 17.3-cup size — plus lids for each. The containers also come in other sizes and quantities if you have different storage needs.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This produce box is helping me cut food waste in a serious way. Normally, my strawberries begin to wilt within 5 days but the box has kept them fresh for up to two weeks! It also kept my leafy herbs lively for nearly a month. Skeptics beware, this product may convert you."
2. A Produce Saver With An Adjustable Vent
Different types of produce have different storage needs. That's why this Prep Solutions produce saver features an adjustable air vent that helps to create the ideal environment for the specific types of produce you are storing. The 18.8-cup container is super functional and comes with an included divider to help you separate different fruits and veggies. When it comes time for cleaning, simply put the container in the dishwasher, and you're all set.
According to Amazon reviewers, this container basically pays for itself because it reduces the amount of spoiled produce they have to throw out, which saves money on food they can't eat. This pick has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon after more than 2,400 reviews.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love fresh spring and baby lettuce which is hard to keep fresh - it gets wet and limp and slimy and I end up throwing about 20% away every week. I used this - careful to follow directions with the venting and water addition and watched with anticipation to see if I would need a return label. Much to my pleasant surprise it does what is says. My lettuce was kept fresh and crisp, no limpy slimy stuff to sift through to see if you can salvage enough for that last salad. This keeper should pay for itself in no time at all and I will enjoy a much crisper, fresher salad because of it. Prepworks you did good!"
3. A Set Of Food Huggers To Preserve Cut Produce
These Farberware food huggers are a simple concept, but make a big difference when it comes to keeping your food fresh. Made of silicone, the huggers fit snuggly on a variety of cut fruits and veggies (including lemons, onions, tomatoes, and avocados), creating a tight seal that holds in natural juices and prevents exposure to air. These huggers can also be used to reseal open jars and cans. Amazon reviewers are certainly impressed; they give this pick a 4.3-star rating after 900 and growing reviews.
In addition to keeping food fresh, this pick comes with another perk: It reduces the need for extra storage containers, helping to save some major space in your fridge. The set comes with four different huggers, and they’re all dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these! I use them all of the time to hold half an onion, tomato, lime, whatever.... No need for plastic wrap or to put them in a container. [...] They're easy to slip on, and easy to wash, and durable."
4. A Pack Of Reusable Produce Bags
Fruits and veggies release ethylene gas as they ripen, and exposure to this can accelerate aging and deterioration. Luckily, these Debbie Meyer GreenBags are designed to remove this gas, creating an ideal place to store your produce. It may sound a little too good to be true, but Amazon reviewers report that it actually works, awarding these bags a standout 4.5-star rating after more than 2,500 reviews.
The 20-pack of bags comes with medium, large, and extra-large sizes to hold a variety of foods. If you need a different selection, the bags also come in a 40-pack, or a 20-pack with just medium and large sizes. The bags probably won't last as long as container-style produce savers, but you should be able to reuse each bag several times. Simply rinse the bags out, allow them to air dry, and use them again.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These bags are like GOLD. I just found a head of romaine lettuce in a green bag from like 4 weeks (HONESTLY) that looked like I had just bought it. So much food waste in the U.S and this keeps your veggies from going bad too quick. I’m a customer for life."
5. A Pack of Drawer Liners That Increase Air Circulation To Reduce Spoilage
With more than 850 Amazon reviews and an impressive 4.4-star rating overall, it’s safe to say that reviewers are pleased with these Dualplex drawer liners, which help your fruits and veggies last longer. So how do they work? The fridge liners slow spoilage by allowing air to circulate through the drawer. They're made of an anti-mold foam material, which also absorbs moisture and prevents odors. The foam also reduces bruising, so that your produce can stay in tip-top shape.
The drawer liners are BPA- and phthalate-free, and can be easily trimmed to fit any refrigerator drawer.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I wish I had discovered them sooner! I eat a lot of fruits and veggies, but I like to alternate between several different things over the course of a couple of weeks. Usually, I don't eat it all fast enough and end up throwing some away. Now, my lettuce is green and my berries are still fresh! It's so great!"
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.