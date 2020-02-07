I use these Rubbermaid produce savers in my home and can personally vouch for their effectiveness; I've observed that my produce stays crisp and fresh for longer when stored in these containers. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have tried this two-container set as well, and say they've come to the same conclusion.

These containers have two main features that work together to keep your produce fresh: a built-in vent regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, while a tray at the bottom prevents moisture from touching your food. The containers are made of BPA-free plastic and are totally stain- and odor-resistant. The modular design should save some major space in your fridge, and the containers are safe to wash in the top rack of your dishwasher, too.

This set includes two containers — one that holds 2.5 cups and a larger 17.3-cup size — plus lids for each. The containers also come in other sizes and quantities if you have different storage needs.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This produce box is helping me cut food waste in a serious way. Normally, my strawberries begin to wilt within 5 days but the box has kept them fresh for up to two weeks! It also kept my leafy herbs lively for nearly a month. Skeptics beware, this product may convert you."