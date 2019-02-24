Hair loss is typically thought of as something that happens to older women as they age — but that's not quite the case. There are many different factors, including medical conditions, that can cause hair loss in women of all ages. That means, if you're experiencing hair loss or thinning, it's important to visit a dermatologist to pinpoint the cause. If it's not too serious, they may recommend one of the best products for women's hair loss, many of which you can get over the counter, or online.

According to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a dermatologist based in New York City, the causes of hair loss and thinning can range form underlying thyroid disease, anemia, vitamin deficiencies, or autoimmune conditions. "Significant physical or emotional stress may also lead to a form of hair thinning known as telogen effluvium," Zeichner says. "Rarely, scalp infections or significant inflammation may result in what could become permanent hair thinning."

The most important thing to note, though, is that hair loss and thinning is an incredibly individualized experience; what causes it in one person may not cause it in another, and the same is the case for treatments, which are not one-size-fits-all. For that reason, it's important that you visit your dermatologist and ask their advice before starting any type of treatment. They'll be able to point you in the right direction.

Once they do, you can start shopping for the best products for women's hair loss. Dr. Zeichner shares his go-to treatments, ahead.

1 An Over-The-Counter Supplement That Strengthens Hair Viviscal Extra Strength Hair System $44 Amazon See On Amazon There are plenty of supplements out there that claim to prevent hair loss and thicken thinned-out strands. But only certain formulas, like Viviscal's Extra Strength Hair System, actually do the job they're meant to. "Over-the-counter supplements, like Viviscal, help provide the building blocks to the scalp so follicles can function optimally," Zeichner says. Viviscal's formula contains iron, biotin, and fortified vitamin C. All together, this trio is like a multivitamin for your hair follicles. Since anemia is a leading cause of hair loss, iron is important for fortifying your strands, while biotin, on the other hand, is believed to stimulate hair growth. The fortified vitamin C is a necessary substance that your body needs to help produce collagen, which is a crucial part of hair structure. All in all, these pills create the perfect environment for healthy hair growth.

2 A Treatment Foam That Helps Regenerate Hair Growth Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam Hair Regrowth Treatment $19 Amazon See On Amazon Yes — topicals treatments, like Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam Hair Regrowth Treatment, do work to help stimulate hair growth. "Rogaine foam contains an ingredient called minoxidil, which has been clinically shown to improve thinning hair," Zeichner says. Rogaine also contains alpha hydroxy acids, which help to exfoliate your scalp, thus clearing the way for healthy hair growth. Coupled with botanicals and emollients to keep the hair hydrated, this is a great option for thinning hair — especially women who are in the early stages of hair loss. In fact, this foam has been clinically-proven to regrow 25 percent more hair. For best results, use it at the first sign of thinning hair.

3 This Shampoo & Conditioner Combo That's Great For Thinning Hair OGX Thick & Full+ Biotin & Collagen Shampoo And Conditioner $16 Amazon See On Amazon "If you have thinning hair, it's important to use the appropriate shampoos," Zeichner says. "Shampoos designed for thin hair can actually help thicken the individual hair shaft." A duo like this one, from OGX, is a fabulous option to keep in your shower. It contains B7, biotin, and collagen — three ingredients that are incredibly beneficial to your hair follicles. It also helps add major volume to your hair, which fakes fullness while the hair works to thicken itself. The shampoo and conditioner also provide a nice shine, which will make your hair look healthier overall.

4 This Dermatologist-Recommended Shampoo For Treating Dandruff Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo $9 Amazon See On Amazon According to Zeichner, dandruff can also contribute to thinning hair. "Yeast on the skin promotes inflammation, which may interfere with the ability of hair follicles to function to the best of their ability," he explains. So a good anti-dandruff shampoo, like Neutrogena's T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo, is a must-have for thinning hair. Zeichner is a fan of this specific formula, because "it has anti-inflammatory properties to help calm the scalp and reduce flaking, creating a healthy environment for hair follicles to grow." This bottle utilizes the active ingredient coal tar, which controls the symptoms of dandruff and psoriasis on the scalp. Use it twice a week for best results.