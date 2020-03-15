Whether you're searching for your wallet, keys, or favorite lip balm, having a well-organized purse can come in handy. And the name of the game when it comes to organization is pockets. The best purse organizers have plenty of sectioned pockets for you to store everything you need and are easily removable so you can transport them from purse to purse.

Before you invest in an organizer, however, you have to get real with yourself. How much of the stuff you carry around in your purse or tote do you really need? Once you do a clean sweep and land on your everyday essentials, be sure to find a durable purse organizer that has enough pockets to hold all your stuff. The last thing you need is an organizer with too few pockets so you end up shoving things in random places all over again.

Another thing to keep in mind is if you have any items you tend to reach for the most. For example, I always carry around a slim wallet, so a purse organizer with a detachable wallet is a must for me. On the other hand, maybe you need an organizer with a key fob to keep your keys in sight, or extra pockets for your favorite lip glosses.

At the end of the day, you have to choose the perfect purse organizer for your needs. Here's a round-up of some of the best options out there to help keep you organized for good.

1. ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in sizes: Mini, medium, slender medium, large, slender large, and extra large If you know you'll need tons of pocket space, this sturdy purse organizer literally has room for everything. For one, the medium size (it comes in six sizes!) has three roomy exterior pockets for larger items and 10 interior pockets of varying sizes. There are pockets specifically for smaller items, like pens and lipsticks, and wider options for change or your phone. It also comes with a zippered wallet that's detachable, so it's easy to grab whenever you need it. And if that wasn't enough, this organizer is available in sizes ranging from mini to extra-large (and multiple widths), so you can choose the perfect size for your needs. It even comes in 12 different colors to match your purse. And, for anyone prone to misplacing keys, this purse insert has a keychain you can attach your keys to so you can find them easily. A Super Sturdy Organizer With A Detachable Wallet According to one reviewer: "This insert is so beautiful. I love the removable zipper pouch (with gold zipper!) and the key lanyard. When I received it, I realized how many slots and pockets this one truly has and I love it. There are also a couple flat slots that will hold papers/envelopes/receipts protected. Although I just received this insert, I am already so [happy] with this!"

2. FOREGOER Felt Purse Insert FOREGOER Felt Purse Insert $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in sizes: Small, medium, and large This felt purse organizer has the same amount of pockets as the option above, but has the added bonus of a handle on either side, making it super easy to retrieve your items (or the insert itself), even from the deepest of tote bags. It's made of buttery soft felt material and features three wide exterior pockets and eight interior pockets (this is for the large and medium sizes; the small size has one fewer interior pocket), so there really is a place for everything. While this lacks the central zippered pocket of the pick above, it has plenty of space for larger items, like a book or a magazine. It also comes in a few different neutral and brightly colored options. A Felt Option That Has Easy-Access Handles According to one reviewer: "I absolutely love this organizer. I got the medium red one, and it fits my Coach tote bag brilliantly. It even leaves a little room for when I want to use a larger wallet. I ordered about six other organizers from different companies, but this one won hands down. It is by far the best quality and well made one out of all the ones I got. I’ll be returning all the rest, and ordering more sizes in this one!"

3. Vercord Purse Organizer Vercord Purse Organizer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in sizes: Small, medium, and large For a super durable option that can hold up to spills, this nylon purse organizer is completely waterproof, making it the perfect pick. It features six mesh-lined exterior pockets that you can see through to view the items you've stored. There are additional non-mesh pockets built into the exterior that can fit everything from a pen to a cell phone. On the inside, you'll find two zippered pockets for your coins, cash, or valuables. One thing to note: These zippered pockets are built into the design and cannot be removed like with other purse organizers on this list. It also comes in 27 different colors and three sizes, so you can find the perfect one for your style. A Budget-Friendly Organizer That's Also Waterproof According to one reviewer: "This bag has revolutionized my life!! All my adult life I have fumbled to find things on the bottom of my handbag, no matter what the size. NOW I am the picture of efficiency.... wallet, pens, paper, cords, phone, keys, gum, safety pins, comb, ID badge, mouthwash, lipstick, cold capsules, and more all tucked nicely into this travel bag which easily slips in an out of any purse I choose to carry. I purchased the small and medium size and they fit perfectly inside my purses. It has completely changed everything."

4. Bridawn Nylon Tote Organizer Bridawn Nylon Tote Organizer $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in sizes: Medium and large If you want something a bit more secure, this nylon purse organizer zips up completely at the top to keep your stuff protected at all times. But it can also be easily unzipped and expanded so you can sort through your pockets. This easy-to-clean and waterproof organizer features a huge interior pocket with six wall pockets, and six more pockets on the outer shell, so there truly is a pocket for any and everything. Like others on this list, it even has buckle to keep your keys secure and easy to find at all times. This comes in two sizes (medium and large), as well as five color options. A Nylon Option That Zips All The Way Up According to one reviewer: "After pouring over what seemed like 4,037 different similar purse inserts until my head was spinning, I settled on this one and I'm very happy. The quality of this item is excellent! This is one of the few bag inserts that has elastic around the inside pockets. I was worried this might make it hard to get items in and out, but the elastic isn't too tight at all--just enough to "cup" the items a bit and keep them from sliding out."