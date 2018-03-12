Clearly, there are many reasons why owning one of the best quiet hair dryers would make your life easier. Whether you live with roommates with alternate schedules or have a snoozin' infant, styling your hair with a loud hair dryer can yank anyone out of a peaceful sleep. Blow dryers use powerful motors that produce rapid airflow to circulate heat through your strands, but unfortunately most of them also circulate quite a bit of racket too. When you do come across a heat styling tool that promises a quiet lull of airflow, it’s likely to be a travel-sized model that isn’t as effective as your loud, yet trusty, blow dryer. Fortunately, a revolution of quiet hair dryers is among us to keep your heat styling on point without annoying your loved ones.

You’ve probably come across or even owned a blow dryer that promises a speedy hair styling routine and while those tools can be highly enticing for folks short on time, they tend to produce more noise. If you’re willing to add a few more minutes to your morning routine to give your housemates a few more minutes of blissful sleep, there are some effective dryers that have the ideal balance between noise, performance, and even energy use. Many innovative designs use more blades to create a higher sound that’s inaudible to the human ear: think dog whistles, but don’t worry, your pup likely thinks your current noisy dryer is a demon anyway.

If you are tired of getting passive aggressive text messages from your roomies about your ear-splitting hair routine, waking up your spouse, or missing a package because you didn't hear the doorbell, investing in one of the quietest hair dryers will give you the style you want while offering everyone some peace and quiet.

1 The Absolute Best: An Investment Worthy Dryer That's Energy Efficient And Has A Built-In Silencer Amazon Parlux 385 Power Light Ionic & Ceramic Hair Dryer $190 AmazonBuy Now Equipped with a revolutionary engine that includes a built-in silencer, this lightweight hair dryer is going to be a dream come true for your ears and hair. It uses ionic technology to provide faster drying time breaking down water molecules. This ceramic blow dryer will eliminate static, prevent heat damage, and still allow you to easily achieve your favorite styles by feeling virtually weightless in your hands. From recycled packaging to energy efficiency, buying this blow dryer will show your appreciation for the earth, your hair, and your roomies.

2 An Ionic Hair Dryer With An AC Motor That Seriously Cuts Down On Dry Time Amazon GHD Air Professional Performance Hair Dryer $125 AmazonBuy Now According to loyal Amazon reviewers, this award-winning hair dryer is as powerful as it is quiet. The professional AC motor and ionic technology cut down on drying time and the possibility of heat damage. With long-lasting salon-quality results, this heating tool has all the features of a traditional hair dryer without the noise. It offers two heat settings, three speeds, and includes a cool shot button to lock styles in place. This blow dryer comes with two concentrated nozzles for your hair preference as well as an extra long cord that gives you the flexibility to blow dry further away from your sleeping boo. Not that you need to as satisfied customers say that this blow dryer is much quieter than drug-store models.

4 A Professional-Quality Hair Dryer With A Unique Fan Design That Makes It Ultra Quiet Amazon Centrix Q-Zone Dryer $100 AmazonBuy Now Thanks to its unique fan design, this hair dryer is quieter than most — but don't just take the company's word for it. More than 300 Amazon reviewers have left glowing reviews, with dozens of them specifically calling out how incredibly quiet this dryer is. It's sized for salon use, which means it's larger than your average hair dryer but only weighs 1.5 pounds and for a professional-quality hair dryer it's a steal for only $100. Like most of the models on this list, it also has ceramic, tourmaline, and ionic technology for healthy-looking hair and a faster dry time.

3 An Affordable Hair Dryer That Reduces Noise By 40 Percent Amazon Trezoro Professional Healthy Hair Dryer $40 AmazonBuy Now This blow dryer uses a trifecta of hair protection with ionic, ceramic, and tourmaline technology to ensure shiny, moisturized hair. With a brushless DC motor, it’s designed to reduce noise by 40 percent to avoid disturbing others or missing calls. This hair dryer quietly circulates a constant heat that helps seal in moisture and control temperature to avoid damaging fragile hair. It comes with three levels of hot and cool wind, which is great for folks seeking low temperatures and long-lasting results. Weighing in at only 1.6 pounds, the travel-friendly components extend beyond the noise control; it comes with a 70-inch cord and convenient hook to make storage easy.