The 5 Best Raincoats For Heavy Rain

What's great about it: Made with top-of-the-line Gore-Tex for serious rainstorms, this high-end rain jacket is designed to keep you 100% dry, even during torrential downpours. The lightweight rain shell is thin and bulk-free, so you can wear it over sweaters, as well as other thick clothing items. Plus, it has an adjustable hood and fully taped seams. The arms feature pit zips for air circulation, and the Velcro cuffs block wind, rain, and other elements. It's available in black, red, blue, or white.

What fans say: "This jacket will absolutely keep you dry in the rain, even a heavyrain. When it comes to weatherproofing/waterproofing, there really is no better material out there than GORE-TEX and while it may not be the warmest jacket around, it will keep you dry--and it fends off the wind pretty well. [...] Even if you're just headed into the city or out for a hike and the weather is questionable, it's nice to be able to have dry gear with you that doesn't weigh much."

Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large

