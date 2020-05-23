If you’re looking for the best reflective dog collars to make your pup more visible (and safer!) at night, it’s important to pay attention to the material, size, and placement of the reflective elements on the collar. There are a number of reflective materials, but 3M is especially good at bouncing back any light that comes its way. For high visibility, opt for collars with reflective material located all around to make sure light is reflected from all angles. Some collar options offer a few patches of reflective material or occupy small areas that can be easily missed in the dark, especially if your pet has a lot of fur. So, try to pick a collar designed to be thoroughly reflective.

When you’re shopping for collars, it’s also essential to consider the width and material of the collar itself, so that you can be sure it’s comfortable and durable. Bigger dogs sometimes prefer the comfort of a wider collar, but small dogs might find wider collars too heavy. Durable collars are made of nylon or neoprene, which are both waterproof, easy to clean, and less likely to stretch out over time compared with leather collars.

Finally, reflective collars are great, but they only make your dog visible when the light hits them. If you want your pet to be visible in the dark at all times, you might prefer an LED collar that lights up on its own.

Here’s my roundup of the best reflective dog collars to help keep your dog visible and safe at night.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Reflective Dog Collar Blueberry Pet 3M Reflective Dog Collar $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The Blueberry Pet 3M reflective dog collar has more than 1,400 five-star ratings from happy pet owners on Amazon. This reflective collar features 3M reflective threads stitched around the collar to aid in nighttime visibility. The collar is made of polyester webbing with a metal D-ring and loop for attaching dog tags or charms. You can choose from 14 different striking patterns and colors to go with your (and your pet's) style. There are also matching leashes, dog harnesses, and lanyards available. Whether your dog's neck is small enough to fit in a 12-inch collar or large enough to fit in a 26-inch collar, one of the three adjustable sizes should work just fine. According to a fan: “This is our second time purchasing these collars. We have had the first ones (blue/purple) for about a year and half. If it wasn’t for my dogs rolling in mud that smelled like dead animal, we wouldn’t have needed to get new ones...they have held up great! [...] We do a lot of outdoor sports with our two, and they have held up great in water, snow and dirt. It’s awesome seeing them reflect at night! If you are looking for a durable, safe, and great looking collar..these are it!" Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large

2. A Reflective Dog Collar You Can Personalize GoTags Reflective Personalized Dog Collar $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The GoTags reflective personalized dog collar makes your dog visible at night, thanks to reflective stitching throughout the collar. It can also save the day if your pup gets lost, since it's designed to be personalized with your pet’s name and your contact number (up to a maximum of 25 characters). The collar is made from nylon and features a non-corrosive stainless steel D-ring, and side-release buckle. It's available in three adjustable sizes to fit necks as small as 11 inches or large as 26 inches. You can get this collar in five different colors with 15 various thread color options for embroidery. According to a fan: “The reflective strip on the collar wasn't something I had thought of previously but what a nice added bonus!! Now on our evening walks (or when he unexpectedly gets out of the yard), I have the peace of mind that he can be more easily seen by passing cars!” Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large

3. A Great Reflective Collar That’s Padded For Comfort Black Rhino Padded Dog Collar $21 | Amazon See On Amazon The Black Rhino padded dog collar is a good option for dogs who would appreciate more padding, especially larger dogs who can handle a bulkier collar. That said, it's available in three sizes, ranging from as short as 11 inches to as long as 26 inches. It’s made of durable nylon, with additional neoprene padding for comfort and protection from irritation. Two rows of reflective stitching around the edge of the collar give your pet visibility during early morning and late-night walks. The collar is available in five different shades. According to a fan: “Super high-quality collar. Durable nylon with reflective stitching. Padding inside opposite the leash D-ring. I got the XL for my lab, and he is very comfortable. Very happy with this purchase. Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XLarge

4. An Easy-To-Clean Collar With A Reflective Stripe Mighty Paw Waterproof Dog Collar $14 | Amazon See On Amazon For dogs that love to get dirty, the Might Paw Waterproof Dog Collar is worth considering. Although many reflective dog collars are waterproof, this collar is also odor-resistant. It has a unique PVC-based coated nylon material that’s smell-proof and should be easier to clean than many other collars. It only requires a quick wipe with a paper towel or wet cloth. This collar is flexible and able to withstand over 750 pounds of tension, making it an ideal choice for highly active dogs outdoors or in the water. The reflective stripe throughout the collar adds visibility in the dark. This collar is available in two neon shades that should be easy to spot even when it's muddy. According to a fan: “We bought a pair of these for our dogs. They fit true to size and look very nice. Also, the reflective material is amazing. ANY light, and they SHINE. Perfect for our needs. Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large