With fresh air, beautiful views, and ever-changing scenery to keep you entertained, running outside is an invigorating and restorative way to exercise. If you want to be able to enjoy your run in any type of weather, you need the best running jackets for rain to keep you dry and protected.

There are a few key features to think about when choosing the right jacket for you. First, during what seasons will you be wearing it? Are you looking for a waterproof jacket that’s suitable year-round, or one that's designed to keep you dry but cool during a summer storm? On this list, you'll find outerwear to suit any season, like a jacket made with a breathable mesh fabric for rainy spring days or a fleece-lined option with a waterproof shell for chilly winter snowfalls.

One thing you want to be sure of, regardless of your personal style or the climate you live in, is that the jacket you choose is lightweight (and maybe even portable). After all, there's nothing worse than having to take off and carry your bulky jacket mid-run once the sun comes out. If that scenario sounds familiar, you might want to choose an option that folds up to fit in your pocket (which, yes, you'll find on this list).

If you’re looking to stay dry and comfortable during your next run, check out five of the best running jackets, below.

1 A Best-Selling Jacket That Comes In 13 Bright Colors And Has Reflective Strips For Running Safely At Night Amazon Charles River New Englander Waterproof Rain Jacket $40-67 AmazonBuy Now Lined with mesh and designed with underarm vents that allow for excellent air flow, this breathable jacket also has heat-sealed seams to keep you warm during particularly windy or rainy runs. It features an A-line design, reflective stripes on the front and back (to ensure you're visible when it's dark), and a bungee-cord hood for adjustable comfort. The 100 percent polyurethane fabric is bonded to a woven backing for additional strength, and it comes in a variety of colors to suit any personality, including black, navy, periwinkle, and even millennial pink. Available sizes: XS – 3X

2 A Lightweight Jacket For Summer Runs That Can Be Stuffed Into Its Own Interior Pocket Amazon Marmot Women’s Lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket $46-$198 AmazonBuy Now The waterproof and breathable NanoPro fabric of this lightweight running jacket will keep you dry and comfortable no matter how intense your workout gets. The special fabric's coating is made up of densely-packed pores that are small enough to keep water droplets from seeping in, but big enough to push water vapor out, making it the perfect summer jacket for cool, dry comfort. With taped seams that prevent leaks, an attached hood that can easily be rolled into the collar, and zippered ventilation openings under the arms, this jacket is easily adjustable when it comes to maintaining your preferred body temperature. And most convenient of all, the entire thing can be stuffed inside its own interior pocket, so as soon as it warms up and stops raining, making it an especially good choice for hiking and travel. Available sizes: XS – 2X

3 An Insulated Jacket With An Earphone Port And Removable Hood For Brisk Fall Runs Amazon Ubon Women’s Insulated Shell Jacket $34 AmazonBuy Now For a bit of extra warmth, this insulated jacket keeps you comfortable while you run without having to wear a bunch of layers underneath. The removable hood, elastic cuffs, and underarm holes designed for better ventilation makes it the ideal rain jacket not only for running, but for additional outdoor sports including cycling, rock climbing, fishing, and hiking. There are also multiple pockets to keep your valuables safe, as well as an earphone port for convenient listening. Keep in mind, while this jacket is lightweight enough to carry around, if you're looking for something ultra-compact that can fold up into itself, you'll want a different option on this list (like the one above). Available sizes: S - XL

4 A Fleece-Lined Jacket With A 3-In-1 Design For Cold Winter Runs Amazon Camel Waterproof Outdoor 3-In-1 Jacket $79 AmazonBuy Now This jacket's innovative, 3-in-1 design comprises a soft and breathable inner fleece lining and waterproof outer shell, so basically, you're getting three jackets in one, as you can wear each part together or separately. It has a detachable, insulated hood, adjustable Velcro cuffs, tons of pockets, and an earphone hole. Made with military-grade Teflon that obstructs air intrusion and featuring a zip-up collar, this is the perfect jacket for keeping wind and water out so you can even enjoying running in the snow. Available sizes: S - XL