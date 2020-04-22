No matter the size of your kitchen or the kind of dishes (or pots and pans) you need to dry, a durable dish rack is key. There are a lot of options on Amazon in a range of prices, sizes, and materials, but the best rust-proof dish racks all hold lots of dishes without wasting counter space.

For a long-lasting dish rack, stainless steel is a good choice because it's rust-proof, easy to clean, durable, and sleek, which is why that's what all of these picks are made of.

Also consider if you want to use your dish rack on the counter or around the sink. To keep your countertop dry, look for one that comes with a drainboard or drying mat — otherwise, you may want to purchase a drainboard separately. In-sink versions can drain directly into the kitchen sink while over-the-sink dish racks are a great space-saving choice that can hold things like hand soap and sponges, too. There’s also a versatile dish rack on this list you can roll up and stash away when you’re not using it, perfect for those short on space.

Whether you need a large-capacity dish rack to clean up after family meals or a compact version for small kitchens and the odd saucepan, these are the best dish racks that will stay rust-free through it all.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Oyeye Kitchen Dish Drying Rack $41 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable and rust-proof stainless steel, this two-tier dish drying rack has plenty of space for all of your dishes. The top tier is ideal for drying plates and glasses while the bottom rack is great for heavier things as well as mugs and bowls. The dish rack includes a plastic drainboard and microfiber mat, and there are three cup holder attachments and a utensil holder with knife slots that can be placed on either side of the dish rack.

2. The Best Small Dish Rack Polder In-Sink/Over-Sink Stainless Steel Dish Rack $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with rust-proof stainless steel wire frame, the Polder dish drainer rack is a great budget option that can be used on the counter or use the adjustable arms to get the right fit for most sinks. While it does not come with a drainboard or cutlery cup, you can also pick up a coordinating universal drainboard if you want to use this dish rack on the counter. "This rack is well made; it doesn't rust; and it doesn't take up counter space," wrote a fan. However, there's no utensil holder.

3. A Roll-Up Dish Rack That Doesn't Rust Ahyuan Roll-Up Dish Rack $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a small kitchen or just don't make a lot of dishes, a roll-up dish rack is a great multipurpose choice that easily tucks away when you're done. This is made from durable stainless steel with a silicone border, and comes in two sizes to suit your home. It also works as a food rinsing rack, and because it’s heat-safe up to 450 degrees, it can be used as a trivet, too. According to one happy customer: "Been looking for a more compact drainer since we live in an apartment and don't have much space, and this was perfect! I have had it for a few months and it's still going strong and rust free." However, you won't get a utensil cup with this pick.

4. A Large Over-The-Sink Dish Rack & Organizer In One COVAODQ Over-Sink Dish Drying Rack $90 | Amazon See On Amazon This over-the-sink dish drying rack offers a space-saving solution and comes in two sizes with the larger size able to hold up to 88 pounds. It’s made from high-grade stainless steel that’s easy to clean, and sturdy suction cups on the bottom help keep it in place. The dish rack has separate spots to fit everything from dishes and bowls to flatware and a chopping board. There's also a utensil holder, and you can also use the baskets to store soap, sponges, and other items, too. "This product is fantastic, it's very sturdy, was very easy to assemble. Of course it's space saving capabilities are wonderful," one customer wrote.