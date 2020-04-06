When it comes to simple ways to care for your hair, it's hard to beat a good scalp brush. Since clogged hair follicles can contribute to dandruff, folliculitis, and even hair loss, it makes sense that exfoliating your head with one of the best scalp brushes can improve the overall health and appearance of your hair. But besides all that, scalp brush-downs simply feel amazing — especially if you often wear your pulled back.

Whether you're shopping for a scalp brush to help eliminate sebum and product buildup, or to simply give your head a nice massage, ahead, you'll find five great options you can buy for $20 or less on Amazon.

But first, a few tips. It’s hard to go wrong when you’re using a good-quality scalp brush, just so long as you’re careful not to scrub too hard. Instead, gently massage the brush around your entire scalp, including behind your ears and at the back of your neck. If you have a scalp brush that you can take in the shower (most of the options below are water-friendly), you can also use it alongside shampoo to give your head a deeper, more thorough clean.

From simple silicone scrubbers to an innovative electric comb, scroll on to shop the best scalp massagers and brushes to try now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Scalp Brush Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Introducing the wildly popular Maxsoft scalp brush. This consistent best-seller has over 4,000 glowing reviews on Amazon; Everyone from co-washers with tired arms to people dealing with dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, eczema, and more swear by this little brush. Made of soft, gentle silicone, it can be used on wet or dry hair, in the shower or out. It also helps turn shampoo suds into a rich, luxurious lather, and can be especially beneficial if you have long, manicured nails and don't want to ruin them via shampooing. "Cured my dry scalp!" raved one reviewer. Another wrote, "I have severe seborrheic dermatitis, and this little gadget does a great job of getting my prescription shampoo massaged all over my scalp, while also relieving some of the itching. I’m even able to use less shampoo than before. It doesn’t cause my hair to tangle up like other brushes or scrubs I’ve used, either. Great little product!"

2. The Best Electric Scalp Brush Queenwill Electric Handheld Hair Massager $16 | Amazon See on Amazon For those who prefer electric to manual massagers, this is the scalp brush for you. It has two different massaging modes — steady or pulse — and can be used on wet or dry hair, in the bath or shower, with shampoo or without. If you forget to turn it off, it even has a five minute auto-off timer, so it won't waste your batteries. "Great massager for my locs! I’m able to get a deep clean and stimulate my scalp at the same time," reported one reviewer. Another fan of the massager wrote, "It’s very relaxing while I use it, and afterwards my whole body feels better. It’s had such a positive effect on my mood I’ve been telling everyone about it. Highly recommend."

3. The Best 2-In-1 Scalp Massager & Comb Amirce Electric Scalp Massager $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This 2-in-1 scalp massager brush is a jack of all trades. Use the brush to stimulate your scalp and alleviate tension headaches, or, remove the comb attachment and use the base as a massaging device on other parts of your body, like your neck and shoulders. Not only does it provide 7,500 vibrations per minute, but it also has an (optional) red LED light to further improve scalp/hair health. With an impressive 4.9-star average rating on Amazon, it's clear that reviewers — who point out that it's comfortable to use and particularly great for travel — are obsessed.

4. A Simple Scalp Brush With An Extra-Long Handle Fuller Brush Scalp Massage & Shampoo Brush $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This ergonomic 7-inch scalp brush allows users to reach their heads easier without tiring out their arms, thanks to its long handle. The soft bristles allow for a satisfying shampooing experience without causing hair damage or breakage, but you can of course use it outside of the shower, too. One reviewer commented, "I purchased this as I have shoulder problems and cannot raise my arm very high. This brush lets me reach all my hair when I shampoo and as an added bonus, the massage feels wonderful. Fuller Brush products have always been top quality."