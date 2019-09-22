Whether your hair is thin or thinning, or if you're just not loving how short you went with your last cut — there are plenty of reasons why you might be lusting after growing longer, fuller hair. If that's what you're after, the easiest place to start is with one of the best shampoos for healthy hair growth. These bottles can be incredibly helpful in fighting against hair loss and supporting faster, healthier growth.

A healthy scalp is the key to healthy hair, and these shampoos work by bringing your scalp back to its healthiest state. Some work to infuse your hair follicles with keratin, while others contain caffeine, which stimulates your scalp and follicles to encourage growth.

Sometimes, all someone with thinning hair needs is a shampoo with a hydrating ingredient, like argan oil. Dry hair is weaker, so it breaks much easier, which is why you need something to nourish it. With an ingredient like argan oil, hair becomes stronger and more hydrated, which renders it less susceptible to breakage. However, be aware that you might need to test drive a few shampoos before you find the one that works best for you.

To help get you started, you'll find five of the best shampoos for healthy hair growth listed ahead.

1. The Overall Best Shampoo For Healthy Hair Growth Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo, 33.8 Fl. Oz. $42 | Amazon See On Amazon The best of the best of hair growth shampoos is this one from Nioxin. It's on the pricey side, sure, but it's also incredibly effective. It's a clarifying shampoo that uses a blend of humectants and botanical ingredients to whisk away product buildup, pollutants, and minerals left behind from hard water. A clear and clean scalp means your hair follicles have the room to push out strong, healthy hair. The formula also offers light hydration for people who need it, and it balances your scalp's natural oils, so everything stays in tip-top shape. The brand is supported by the Institute of Trichologists, which are one of the leading researchers of hair loss.

2. The Best Growth Shampoo & Conditioner Duo For Dry Hair ArtNaturals Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner Duo, 16 Fl. Oz. Each $38 | Amazon See On Amazon If your hair needs a little more hydration, then this ArtNaturals argan oil shampoo and conditioner set is for you. Both formulas contain argan oil, which is one of the best hydrators for your hair, to help fight off breakage before it happens. But this isn't just a hydrating shampoo. It also contains aloe vera and rosemary, which help to heal and stimulate your scalp, respectively. The formula also contains multiple dihydrotestosterone-blockers, which are important: Dihydrotestosterone, or DHT, is a hormone your body produces that causes hair loss by cutting off blood supply to your hair follicles. But ArtNaturals's formula blocks them, giving your follicles the opportunity to get all the juice they need to grow healthy and strong hair.

3. The Best Keratin Shampoo For Healthy Hair Growth Pure Biology RevivaHair Shampoo, 8 Fl. Oz. $30 | Amazon See On Amazon It's impossible to talk about healthy hair growth without mentioning keratin, which is one of the proteins responsible for healthy hair. Keratin can be found in Pure Biology's RevivaHair shampoo, which also contains biotin, another long-used protein to encourage stronger, thicker hair, as well as DHT-blockers and vitamin E. All together, these ingredients create a safeguard against hair loss and thinning. And the formula also helps adds volume to fake fullness in the meantime.

4. The Best Caffeine Shampoo For Healthy Hair Growth Ultrax Labs Hair Surge Shampoo, 8 Fl. Oz. $57 | Amazon See On Amazon Caffeine isn't just good for a mid-morning pick-me-up — it can also be used to help stimulate your hair. The Ultrax Labs Hair Surge shampoo also contains ketoconazole, which is typically found in anti-dandruff shampoos because it's an anti-inflammatory. The less inflamed your scalp is, and the less dandruff there is to clog your hair follicles, the easier it is to grow strong hair. Saw palmetto is another great ingredient, because it halts the production of DHT. What more could you ask for from a hair growth shampoo?