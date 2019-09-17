The first time I tried a Shea Moisture shampoo, I was immediately hooked. It was the Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo, and it was suggested to me by a hairstylist friend to deal with my bone-dry hair. This shampoo, and its sister conditioner, rehabbed my hair in one wash, and I immediately understood the hype surrounding this cult-favorite brand. Shea Moisture makes dozens of different shampoos tailored to specific hair types, and luckily, though their products were once hard to find, you can now buy many of the best Shea Moisture shampoos right on Amazon.

These different formulas are why it isn't as easy as crowning one specific Shea Moisture shampoo the best of them all — it really comes down to your specific hair type and your hair's individual needs. Ahead, you'll find the top five picks to suit varying levels of dryness and damage, as well as a great clarifying formula, a serious frizz-fighter, and a shampoo made specifically for curls. If your hair is color-treated, you can rest assured knowing that every Shea Moisture shampoo on this list is sulfate-free, as are most of the brand's products (in keeping with its health-conscious, eco-friendly philosophy).

Scroll on to discover the best Shea Moisture shampoos you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Best Shea Moisture Shampoo For Dry Hair Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Behold: The shampoo that saved me from static hair hell. The Shea Moisture intensive hydration shampoo is like a miracle product for treating dried-out hair — and all the frizz and static that goes along with it. This formula is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and nourishers (including shea butter and manuka honey) which work to restore moisture and softness to your hair. Expect increased shine and less frizz as well — plus generally healthier-feeling hair. And as a fan of this particular shampoo, trust me when I say you'll see the difference in just one wash.

2. The Best Shea Moisture Shampoo For Curly Hair Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated specifically for curly and wavy hair, this is another Shea Moisture shampoo which works overtime in the moisturizing department. Key ingredients include coconut oil, hibiscus flower extract, and silk proteins, which work together to restore hydration, enhance shine, and reduce the chance of damage for healthier, bouncier, more defined-looking curls. One reviewer commented, "Works better than any curl shampoo I've tried."

3. The Best Shea Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo (2-Pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon If repairing damage is your main concern, Shea Moisture's Strengthen & Restore Shampoo was created to do exactly what its name suggests: strengthen hair to restore it to its healthiest state. The formula contains a blend of rice proteins, shea butter, coconut oil, and black castor oil to simultaneously nourish the hair and scalp. Not only does this shampoo help prevent and repair damage, but it can also increase thickness and promote healthy hair growth. "Definitely made a difference in my thinning hair. It felt fuller cleaner and healthier after the first use," reported one reviewer. Another customer, who was dealing with hair loss around their temples, wrote, "[It] it has made such a huge difference in my hair health AND my edges are growing back!"

4. The Best Shea Moisture Shampoo For Frizzy Hair Shea Moisture Argan Oil & Almond Milk Smooth & Tame Shampoo $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Though the first three shampoos on this list will each help tame frizz to some degree, this argan oil and almond milk formula was created specifically for that purpose. The super-hydrating shampoo also makes hair smoother and generally easier to manage, in addition to detangling and adding a healthy dose of shine.