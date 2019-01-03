When it comes to comfort, there's nothing better than a buttery-soft set of sheets. The good news? You don't have to spend a fortune to land a good set. In fact, some of the best sheets under $100 are just as luxe as their most expensive counterparts.

But before you buy, the first thing you want to keep in mind is the material. In general, microfiber sheets tend to be a winner because they're super soft and hypoallergenic. But if you can't stand the way microfiber feels against your skin, you want want to go for a different, yet equally soft, option like Egyptian cotton.

You'll also want to keep in mind how cold or warm you tend to run when you're sleeping. As a chronically cold person, I can't wait to hop into a bed made with cozy flannel sheets, but they're definitely not for everyone. If you tend to run warm, you may want to consider a cooling silk option, or even a specially-made microfiber set that will keep you cool and dry all night.

There are so many choices when it comes to nailing down the perfect set of sheets that won't break the bank. Here's a roundup of some of the best sheets under $100 to help you get a good night's sleep.

1 Best Overall, All Things Considered Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set $25 Amazon See On Amazon This four-piece microfiber sheet set has a cult-following, and with good reason: It's ridiculously high quality at a reasonable price. This standard set comes with flat and fitted sheets and two pillowcases, all made with brushed microfiber. This set is completely fade-, stain-, and wrinkle-resistant. And, if you find for any reason that the sheets don't live up to your expectations, the company offers a lifetime money-back guarantee. Plus, they're 100 percent hypoallergenic and come in a ton of different color options. With over 47,000 (yes, really) positive reviews, it's easy to see why these sheets are so popular. Most reviewers admitted they were skeptical about the price at first, but one night on these sheets changed their minds. One reviewer wrote: "I put these suckers on my bed for the TRUE test of any sheet, and oh my... they are fantastic! It's like coming home after a long, yucky day at work, and all you want is to crawl your sorry self into bed for the night, and your sheets GIVE YOU A HUG all through the night."

2 Runner-Up: This Set Of Luxe Egyptian Cotton Sheets True Luxury 1000-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets $90 Amazon See On Amazon If microfiber isn't your thing, these 1000-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets offer just as much comfort. Made with long staple cotton yarns and finished off with a sateen weave, these sheets look like they're made of silk — except they're way softer and more breathable. This set comes with two pillowcases and a fitted and flat sheet that fit Queen and King mattress sizes. The only downside is that they require a little extra laundry care and run on the pricier side. However, reviewers don't seem to mind paying a little extra for the kind of quality these sheets offer. One reviewer swears by them, raving: "These are the most incredible sheets I have ever slept on. Extremely soft, luxurious feel on the skin, and the color matches perfectly with my comforter set, so win win."

3 Best Satin Sheets Honeymoon Home Fashions Ultra Luxury Satin Sheets $27 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something to dress up your bedroom, these silky-smooth satin sheets do the trick without compromising on comfort. Even though they're lustrous and cool to the touch like pure silk sheets, they're actually made from a unique polyester blend that keeps them budget friendly. This set comes with two pillowcases and flat and fitted sheets that tend to soften up even more after the first few washes. One thing to keep in mind with these sheets is they have to be washed in cold water only, no exceptions. Some reviewers mentioned the sheets were ruined after exposing them to hot water. In general, though, most loved how smooth and cool these sheets are to the touch. A happy Amazon review reads, "[T]his is my first ever satin sheet set and I do like the way they feel on my skin."

4 Best Flannel Sheets Eddie Bauer Elk Grove Flannel Sheets $47 Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these flannel sheets super soft, but they'll keep you cozy when it gets cold. Created using an eight-stage cotton brushing process, these sheets are made to last and won't pill in the wash. Plus, they're extremely absorbent so they trap your body heat to keep your warm all night long. This is a standard set, so it comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. Reviewers love how warm these sheets are, with one reviewer dubbing them "so soft" and "perfect for my guest room." Others can't get enough of the adorable elk print, but if you're not into it, check out these high-quality flannel sheets in a more neutral print.