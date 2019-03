Silicone sponges are all the rage, and for good reason — they're eco-friendly, easy to clean, and don't take on odors like regular sponges do. That said, they're not all the same. Different sponges serve different purposes, and some are definitely better than others. The best silicone sponges are made with strong, durable materials and designed to tackle the specific task you have in mind.

Material-wise, if you want your sponge to be made with the highest quality silicone, look for options that are BPA-free and food grade or FDA-approved. As for the construction, look for features that will provide a good grip (so the sponge won't slip out of your hand) and if the sponge has bristles opt for longer ones which will hold more soap and be more effective at cleaning.

Once you've evaluated the materials and construction of the sponge, think next about what you'll be using it for. If you're going to be scrubbing pots and pans that require lots of elbow grease, you'll want a heavy-duty sponge that's specifically built for tough jobs. If, on the other hand, you're going to be cleaning fragile champagne glasses or washing fruit, you'll want a softer sponge that's designed to be delicate.

To help you in your sponge-finding mission, I've made a list of the best silicone sponges for a variety of uses. Take a look and get ready to have your life changed (or, at the very least, your dishwashing routine).

1 The Easiest To Handle Teal Trunk Silicone Scrubber Cleaning Sponge (2 Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with a convenient strap over the top for a better grip while you scrub, this high-quality silicone sponge is exceptionally easy to use. It features a special fish-scale pattern that prevents it from getting slippery, while the extra long bristles hold the soap and suds. On top of being great for pots, pans, and regular dishware, it also works well on vegetables. The BPA-free, FDA-approved silicone is non-porous, which means it won't hold onto odors.

2 The Best For Heavy-Duty Tasks STK Heavy Duty Silicone Scrubber Sponges (10 Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon This heavy duty silicone sponge is designed for scrubbing thick, extra dirty items, such pots and pans, as well as sinks and countertops. It has the rough texture of a regular, more abrasive sponge, yet the silicone material means it's gentle on your dishes, easy to clean, and doesn't smell. "This scrubber is sturdy, comfortable to hold and has great scrubbing power for tough to clean items," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

3 The Best For Gentle Tasks AKop Silicone Sponge Dish Washing Kitchen Scrubber (3 Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to delicate items, like glassware or fruits and vegetables, this gentle silicone sponge is the perfect tool for the job. Made with food-grade silicone and free of BPA, it's designed with a grippy pattern that's easy to hold, while the soft grooves lift dirt without being too abrasive. The antibacterial properties prevent it from getting smelly, and it has a handy hole on one side to hang it when not in use.

4 The Most Odor-Resistant Peachy Clean Antimicrobial Silicone Scrubber (3 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you hate the way your fingers smell after scrubbing, this scented silicone sponge is the ultimate antidote. Although all silicone sponges retain less odor than their cellulose counterparts, this one takes it a step further by offering a pleasant peach fragrance. In addition to smelling good, the material is tough, flexible, and effective. "I can still smell the pleasant peach scent on it, and no sign of bacteria or any yucky stuff that gets into normal sponges," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "In love!"