An omelet is one of those breakfast foods that feels fancy and high-end while still being relatively easy to make. And when you use one of the best skillets for omelets, you can increase your chances of making a delicious, hassle-free version every time. When selecting the best skillet for you, there are a few key features to consider:

Material: For best results, you’ll want your skillet to be made out of stainless steel, aluminum, or iron. These materials will prevent your omelet from getting stuck to the pan while also making it easy to flip. For durability and scratch resistance, you'll want to go with a stainless steel model. For excellent heat-distribution, both iron and aluminum skillets are great options — iron will be heavier to handle, while aluminum provides a more lightweight feel.

The ideal skillet is one with a non-stick coating. This makes it easier to flip an omelet without causing it to lose its shape — plus, it makes cleanup a breeze. Shape: Most skillets come in a traditional round shape, but if you want to shake things up, you can get a specialty skillet that's shaped specifically for omelets. These can make for easier omelet-making, but you may not have the storage space for a skillet that's strictly for eggs.

With this criteria in mind, I've put together a list of the five best skillets for making omelets. And when you're finished, check out these delicious omelet recipes to try with your favorite new kitchen tool.

1 The Overall Best Skillet For Omelets T-fal Nonstick Fry Pan $27 Amazon See On Amazon Available in four different sizes, this T-fal non-stick skillet is made from an aluminum material, with a stainless steel base on the exterior in order to prevent warping. Thanks to its durability, scratch-resistant surface, and its ability to handle contact with metal utensils, this skillet is quite a worthwhile and affordable investment. In addition to its use on the stovetop, this skillet can also be placed in an oven (up to 400 degrees). Plus, thanks to the heat indicator that lets you know right when the pan is perfectly preheated and the dishwasher-safe construction, this skillet makes for easy preparation and cleanup.

2 The Best Budget Option: A Set of Two Non-Stick Aluminum Skillets Cuisinart Frittata 10-Inch Nonstick Pan Set $27 Amazon See On Amazon This Cuisinart skillet set has a few different things going for it. First, it comes in a set of two, so you’re paying the same price as the T-fal skillet above, but for double the product. Thanks to the aluminum construction, both 10-inch pans provide great heat-distribution, and the non-stick surface allows your omelet to be cooked without much fuss. The ergonomic handle on each pan has a contoured shape for a secure grasp, and it’s also designed to stay cool throughout use. These pans are interlocking and can be used separately or as a unit, making it possible to expertly flip your omelet without dropping it, spilling it, or creating a big mess. These dishwasher-safe pans also feature a lifetime warranty, so you can feel confident you’re making a worthwhile purchase.

3 The Most Fail-Proof Skillet For Omelets TECHEF Frittata and Omelette Pan $30 Amazon See On Amazon If you want to leave less room for mistakes, this TECHEF omelet skillet is a fool-proof choice for making perfect omelets every time. Whether you're a full-on beginner or you're a pro in the kitchen, the foldable lid on this pan will take all the guesswork out of flipping omelets. This aluminum skillet features a non-stick Teflon coating that makes it easy to slide your omelet right onto your plate. The double-riveted handle is secure to hold and stays cool to the touch, even when resting over a heated stovetop. One Amazon reviewer called this pan “200% awesome” and another noted that their omelet came out looking “like something I might get at a good restaurant.”

4 The Best Iron Skillet For Omelets Iwachu Iron Omelette Pan $78 Amazon See On Amazon This iron skillet for omelets features an 8.5-inch diameter and a unique, curved-shape design, making it easier to fold and plate omelets without any mishaps. Thanks to the iron construction, it has excellent heat conductivity and will cook your omelet evenly. Although iron tends to be a heavier material, many reviewers noted that this skillet was surprisingly light. One thing to keep in mind is you have to be much more careful about upkeep to guarantee it remains long-lasting. This Iwachu skillet is not dishwasher-safe and requires gentle hand-washing. However, a few reviewers found it was relatively easy to clean and maintain, and according to one reviewer in particular, the skillet “cleans with just a wipe with a clean paper towel, ready for a light re-oiling before the next use.”