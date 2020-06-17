Treats can be great motivators to encourage good behavior and learning, but pet parents should be mindful of the treats they choose to lavish their pets with. The best soft dog treats are made with quality ingredients and are low in calories so you can reward them while still supporting their health. And because of the chewy texture, soft treats are an especially popular choice for puppies, tiny breeds, seniors, or any dogs with teeth issues.

While doling out treats is a ton of fun for everyone, too much of a good thing can be bad for your dog. Pet parents should refrain from using piles of treats as a substitute for a meal (no matter how healthy they are). In fact, treats should only account for about 10% of your pup’s daily calories ⁠— and 5% is even better. So if you're giving out a lot, consider breaking treats into smaller pieces to keep the total amount you give in check. (The soft texture makes that easy to do.)

Whether you want a gluten-free training treat or a treat designed with puppies in mind, keep scrolling for high-quality soft dog treats, and they're all available on Amazon.

1. A Cult-Favorite Training Treat Zuke's Natural Training Dog Treats $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Calories per treat: 2 Pet parents would be hard-pressed to find a more popular dog treat than Zuke’s training treats. With thousands of five-star ratings, this one is a clear favorite. These are made with quality all-natural ingredients, and pet parents can choose from six flavors: chicken, duck, peanut butter, pork, rabbit, and salmon. Proteins are listed as the first ingredient for all the varieties, and they are free of corn, wheat, and soy. It comes in three bag sizes. Helpful review: “I was looking for treats to give my incredibly difficult to potty train dog. [...] I took her outside several times a day, and each time she did her business outside, she was rewarded with a few of these. She LOVES them. As soon as I'm opening the bag she rushes to the door and runs outside. She hasn't had an accident inside in a week.”

2. A Bigger Chewy Dog Treat Hill's Grain-Free Dog Treats $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Calories per treat: 11 - 12 Hill’s grain-free soft-baked treats are made with real ingredients that pet parents can feel good about and come in three flavors: chicken, beef, and duck. Plus, the protein is listed as the second ingredient in all the recipes (only behind peas), so you know your pooch with be getting plenty of the good stuff. These soft-baked treats are grain-free and don’t contain corn or soy. With over 2,000 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.5 stars, it looks like these treats are pet parent-approved. Helpful review: “You know you have a winner when you are opening up a bag to fill a kong ball with a treat, and your dog comes to you no matter where she is in the house! [..] I give her one of these most days pushed into a small kong ball, keeps her busy for a few minutes, then she curls up and sleeps, she is so content! I would suggest these to anyone looking for a GOOD QUALITY no grains, just wholesome goodies for your fur baby!”

3. The Best Organic Option Full Moon Organic Training Treats for Dogs $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Calories per treat: 3 With real organic chicken listed as the main ingredient, Full Moon offers up delicious treats made with human-grade ingredients for your precious pup. These treats are USDA-certified organic and free of corn, wheat, and soy. Plus, since they are small and low calorie, they're perfect for use as a training treat or a just-because treat. With hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, pet parents give these treats top marks for being high-quality treats that dogs love. Helpful review: “I bought these as something to fill a treat ball with since they are smaller [...] and Cocoa LOVES them. He attacks his treat ball with more fervor than ever before and plays until he's gotten all the treats out, which he doesn't always do. The ingredients are top notch, and I'm not going to lie, my bf may or may not have tried one of them after looking at the ingredients and said they were pretty tasty, too.”

4. A Soft Treat Specially Designed For Puppies Wellness Natural Puppy Training Treats $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Calories per treat: 4 It’s hard to balk at a yummy treat that lists lamb, salmon, and chickpeas as the first three ingredients, so I won’t. These soft puppy bites were formulated with puppies under one year in mind and are made with all-natural ingredients like blueberries and sweet potatoes. Plus, there's no corn, wheat, or soy. Though they're low in calories as it is, many pet parents also decided to break them into smaller pieces and found it a breeze to do. Helpful review: “It was hard finding a treat to potty train my puppies. Most of the treats in the stores recommend them for puppies 5 months and older. Mine were only 3 months old. These treats were great and perfect size for training. [...] The treats have a division down the middle which I love since it helps to break them into two tiny pieces for training."