The 5 Best Soft Pillows
When shopping for a soft pillow, you'll encounter a lot of pillows with different types of fillings and density levels that all fit the bill. So in order to ensure you have one of the best soft pillows, you'll want to familiarize yourself with the different materials available. Here's the gist:
- Down alternative: Pillows made with down-alternative filling are going to be especially fluffy and soft. These pillows have hypoallergenic polyester filling that won't shift around while you sleep and they typically retain their shape over time. As a plus, they're usually among the most affordable, as well.
- Shredded memory foam: If you have any sort of neck or back pain, memory foam is the way to go for extra support. Unlike solid foam, which tends to be very firm, shredded memory foam is more loosely packed, allowing more air to move through it so you won't overheat. Some shredded memory foam pillows allow you to adjust the density by removing or adding foam to it, customizing your pillow to you. They're more expensive, but definitely the way to go if you need a supportive pillow.
- Down feathers: Down pillows are a very soft, luxe choice. While they're also on the expensive side, they are literally as soft as a feather. Keep in mind, if you have allergies, feather fillings can often exacerbate your symptoms. They also are often dry-clean only.
Keep scrolling for the five best soft pillows below.
1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered
WhiteClassic Down-Alternative Soft Bed Pillows, Standard (2-Pack)
$32
Amazon
Material: Down-alternative
Backed by over 1,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon, these WhiteClassic down-alternative pillows offer an incredible value for the price. The two-pillow set features hypoallergenic polyester filling covered with 100 percent cotton, making the pillows super-soft to the touch. Plus, they're machine-washable and promise to never go flat.
What fans say: “These are the best pillows I've found at an incredible price. They are firm, soft and fluffy all at once. They give you lots of support while still being soft and full of enough fluff to make life happy at bedtime.”
2. The Best for Side Sleepers
Sable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, Queen
$36
Amazon
Material: Shredded memory foam
For many side sleepers, finding a pillow with the perfect amount of fluff is often a challenge. That's what makes this Sable shredded memory foam pillow so great. It allows you to add or remove filling to it so you can customize the shape and firmness to your ideal preferences. Plus, it's machine-washable and made of ultra-soft shredded memory foam with a polyester and bamboo cover.
What fans say: “I am a heavy side sleeper. This pillow gives the right amount of support. It does not go flat and is nice and soft, and fluffy.”
3. The Best for Stomach Sleepers
DOWNLITE Extra Soft Down Pillow, Standard
$65
Amazon
Material: Duck down feathers
With its super-flat design, this DownLite extra soft down pillow is ideal for people who mostly sleep on their stomachs, as the flatness helps keep your neck and back in a neutral position. However, what this pillows lacks in fluffiness, it makes up for in softness with a down filling and a cotton cover. As a bonus, it is machine-washable, unlike a lot of other down feather options.
What fans say: “I've had my soft, flattened pillow for years and it's the only one I can sleep on. I thought I'd never find one to replace it but this pillow did just that! It's soft, squishy and I can smash it down as flat as I want it. I'm a stomach sleeper, so I need a flat, malleable pillow that I can mold to the shape I need. The minute I opened this pillow and tried it out, I knew I had found my new pillow!”
4. The Best for Hot Sleepers
Coop Home Goods Memory Foam Pillow, Standard
$70
Amazon
Material: Shredded gel memory foam
When you're someone who runs hot while sleeping, this Coop Home Goods pillow will keep you cool and comfortable at night, thanks to its cooling and CertiPUR-US-certified shredded gel memory foam filling. On top of that, this pillow has a bamboo-derived viscose, rayon, and polyester cover that's both soft and breathable.
What fans say: “Super comfy! The pillow is somehow soft and firm at the same time. It doesn't get lumpy or flat and remains supportive throughout the night. I'm a hot sleeper and this keeps me cool without tossing and turning. Seriously helps me sleep much better.”
5. The Most Affordable
Le'vista Hotel Collection Pillows, Standard (2-Pack)
$22
Amazon
Material: Down alternative
While this Le'vista Hotel Collection set clocks in as the most affordable of the pillow options on this list, these pillows don't skimp on quality or softness. They're made with a cotton-polyester cover and hypoallergenic polyester stuffing and are machine-washable and fluffy. With nearly 2,500 fans weighing in on Amazon and giving this set a 3.9-star rating, these pillows are tried and true.
What fans say: “These are the best pillows I have ever owned. They are so comfortable and resistant to allergens. They are soft but still support my neck. All this and they are not over priced. Great pillows and a good deal too.”
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.