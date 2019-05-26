DOWNLITE Extra Soft Down Pillow, Standard $65 Amazon See On Amazon

Material: Duck down feathers

With its super-flat design, this DownLite extra soft down pillow is ideal for people who mostly sleep on their stomachs, as the flatness helps keep your neck and back in a neutral position. However, what this pillows lacks in fluffiness, it makes up for in softness with a down filling and a cotton cover. As a bonus, it is machine-washable, unlike a lot of other down feather options.

What fans say: “I've had my soft, flattened pillow for years and it's the only one I can sleep on. I thought I'd never find one to replace it but this pillow did just that! It's soft, squishy and I can smash it down as flat as I want it. I'm a stomach sleeper, so I need a flat, malleable pillow that I can mold to the shape I need. The minute I opened this pillow and tried it out, I knew I had found my new pillow!”