Paperwork is a necessary part of most people's lives, which is why the best staplers out there are a vital tool in offices, classrooms, and homes. That said, you may be surprised to know that there are several different kinds of staplers. While they essentially have the same function — attaching sheets of paper together — they can have slightly different use cases:

The standard stapler is the kind you’re likely most familiar with, and it’s a good option for mid-size stapling projects (think: stapling five to 10 sheets together).

If you do a lot of stapling in your daily life, an electric stapler will be less of a physical strain, because it takes the manual work out of stapling.

Similarly, if you need to staple larger stacks of paper or thick paper, you'll want to consider a heavy-duty stapler, which can staple upwards of 100 sheets.

On the other hand, the smallest stapling jobs are easily handled by a space-saving mini stapler or staple-free stapler (that's right — a stapler that doesn't use staples at all).

Some staplers come with a starter set of staples, but some require you to buy them separately, so make sure to read the fine print and add a box of staples to your order if needed. You should also note which staple size works with a given stapler. Most of the staplers on this list are compatible with standard size (1/4-inch) staples, but there are options that require more uncommon sizes — and those staples can be more of a pain to purchase when you run out.

From tiny staplers to larger models, here are the best staplers you can snag on Amazon.

1. The Best Stapler For Most People AmazonBasics Office Stapler $7 | Amazon See On Amazon The budget-friendly AmazonBasics office stapler can handle up to 10 sheets of paper at a time and holds up to 200 standard-size staples. It features a rubber base that keeps it from sliding around on surfaces and a matte black finish. The body of the stapler is made of plastic, making it more lightweight than all-metal staplers. And it comes with a pack of 1,000 staples. This stapler also has one feature that's always a bonus: It pops open so that you can use it to pin paper to a bulletin board or classroom wall. Need to buy staplers in bulk for a team or class? You can snag this one in packs of three, 12, and 16.

2. The Best Electric Stapler EcoElectronix EX-25 Electric Stapler $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The super-versatile EcoElectronix EX-25 electric stapler takes most of the work out of everyday stapling. It comes preloaded with a strip of staples, so all you need to do is plug it in with the included AC adapter. If you prefer to use it on the go, just pop in six AA batteries, which aren't included but easily purchased separately. You can set it on a table or desk to use, but it's also compact enough to comfortably hold in your hand as you staple. It holds 210 standard size staples (that's a full strip!) and can staple up to 25 sheets at a time. This electric stapler, which is also referred to as an automatic stapler, has garnered more than 1,500 Amazon reviews, which means it’s been tested and approved by loads of people — and it also comes with a lifetime replacement warranty.

4. The Best Stapleless Stapler Swingline Stapleless Stapler $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The Swingline stapleless stapler may be staple-free, but it really packs a punch — literally. It functions by punching a small hole in a stack of paper and tucking under the punched-out tab to hold everything in place. Because it doesn't involve tiny pieces of sharp metal, it's a great option for kids to safely use at home. And you never have to buy any staples! Swingline's stapler can tackle up to five sheets of paper at a time and comes with a one-year warranty.