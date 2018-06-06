The 5 Best Tinted Moisturizers For Oily Skin
If you have an oily complexion, you know how rough it can be to find makeup that works for your skin. Most foundations are too heavy and thick, and contain pore-clogging ingredients that can cause breakouts. If you're still looking to achieve a full face of coverage, but are interested in a more skin-friendly formula, you should probably invest in one of the best tinted moisturizers for oily skin.
Tinted moisturizers should behave very similarly to your regular moisturizers. You should look for lightweight formulas that are oil-free and non-comedogenic in order to keep your pores from clogging up. It's also not a bad idea to look for formulas that are mattifying, which can help blunt excess oil production before it even starts.
Another one of the most important things to look for is an SPF. While people tend to believe that sun exposure can help clear up their acne and halt oil production, this is actually a total myth. In fact, drying your skin out with the sun will only lead to further oil production in the future, which is exactly what you're trying to avoid.
Whether you're looking for an option that's also suitable for sensitive skin or a formula with a whopping SPF of 50, you'll find it in this list of the best tinted face creams for oily skin, below.
1The Top Pick: A Hydrating Gel Cream With SPF 30
Gel formulas are ideal for oily skin since, typically, they have a higher water content (as opposed to oil content, like most foundations and lotions), which provides a non-greasy boost of moisture — exactly what this skin type needs. BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream brings the benefit of that kind of moisture with a touch of tint. BareMinerals uses marine botanicals and mineral electrolytes to hydrate your skin without clogging your pores, and the lightweight, sheer-to-medium coverage produces a dewey — not greasy! — finish. If your oily skin is also on the sensitive side, this chemical-free formula shouldn't pose any risks, either.
Available shades: natural, buttercream, chestnut, ginger, opal, sienna, spice, suede, tan, vanilla
2For A Matte Finish: A BB Cream With SPF 35
If dewey isn't exactly the look you're going for, then you're going to want to try Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream. It pretty much does it all — primes, smoothes, and hydrates your skin. But instead of giving you a glow, it dries matte. This makes it ideal for those who suffer from makeup slippage halfway through the day because of their oily skin. Instead, you have a perfectly primed visage that provides the perfect base for the rest of your makeup.
Available shades: fair, fair/light, light, light/neutral, light/medium, medium, medium/dark
3For Sensitive Skin: An Oil-Free Option With SPF 20
Oft times, oily complexions can also be quite sensitive — and that's exactly the type of skin La Roche-Posay Effaclar BB Blur was made for. While the number one pick on this list (BareMinerals) is also safe for sensitive skin, this cream dries matte, instead of dewey. The formula is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic, which makes it perfect for delicate skin that's prone to breakouts and irritation. But the standout in this bottle is the mattifier: Called Airlicium, it absorbs 150 times its weight in oil, making it perfect for those with greasy skin. One major flaw with this product is its seriously limited shade range, however — something we're hoping the brand addresses ASAP.
Available shades: fair/light, light/medium
4For Subtle Coverage: A Lightweight Formula With SPF 18
If you're looking for a sheer tint — as opposed to full coverage — then you'll love TheBalm BalmShelter Tinted Moisturizer. The formula evens out skin tone while still keeping your skin looking like, well, skin. This weightless formula melts perfectly into your face, making it feel like you're wearing no makeup at all. One word of advice, though: if you plan on spending the day outdoors, make sure to pop on a base layer of sunscreen before slathering this stuff on. It only has an SPF of 18, which isn't enough to protect you from the sun.
Available shades: after dark, dark, light, light/medium, lighter than light, medium, medium/dark
5For The Highest Level Of Sun Protection: A CC Cream With SPF 50
Most tinted moisturizers come with a little SPF, but none of them hold a candle to It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ SPF 50. It packs an SPF of 50, which is lightyears above the paltry SPF 18 to 35 most of these bottles boast. This is important for folks with oily skin, since the sun can exacerbate oil production, leading to further breakouts. But aside from the high level of sun protection, this tinted, paraben-free moisturizer produces full coverage, which is great for those with oily, breakout-prone skin looking to achieve a solid canvas for the rest of their makeup.
Available shades: fair, light, medium, medium tan, tan, rich, deep
