Toe socks aren’t just amazing for cuddling up in your PJs when it’s time for a movie marathon. They also make great athletic socks — they’re comfy, ergonomically sound, and help prevent blisters by offering extra cushioning around your toes. But if you want to buy a pair of the very best toe socks, what should you look for?

The first thing to keep in mind is material. You want to make sure that whatever blend of fabric the socks are made of, it’s sweat-ab‹sorbent, moisture-wicking, and ultra-breathable. Unlike the fuzzy toe socks your mom used to give you for the holidays (which only need to keep your feet cozy during an episode Game Of Thrones), your athletic socks need to be able to manage moisture and keep your feet from overheating.

Other factors you should look for are things like cushioning and durability. While your lounging-around socks don’t need performance features, you’ll need plenty of arch support if you want to run a marathon, along with fabric that won’t wear through the heel after the first half mile. You also want to think about considerations like odor management, blister protection, and the degree of softness. To make your selection easier, I’ve put together a list of the best toe socks for sports to help you navigate your shopping adventure.

1 Toe Socks For Running That Have Tons Of Cushioning Amazon Injinji Run 2.0 Lightweight No-Show Toe Socks $9-36 Amazon Buy Now These lightweight, low-profile running socks are made with a soft blend of nylon and polyester, as well as a hint of lycra to give them extra stretchiness. The Coolmax weave offers ventilation and a fiber pattern that wicks moisture so your socks don't feel damp when your feet get sweaty. The fabric is anti-microbial, reducing odor and preventing bacteria from building up in the fibers. They have plenty of cushioning to sustain high-impact activities and an anti-blister design to keep chafing to a minimum.

2 Toe Socks For Yoga And Pilates That Feature Built-In Traction Amazon J'Colour Non-Slip Yoga Socks $14 Amazon Buy Now Made specifically for barefoot indoor activities such as yoga, pilates, barre, or martial arts, these flexible toe socks feature special grip pads on the bottom that give you traction against the floor. They're woven with a durable polyester and elastane blend that feels soft against your skin, providing cushioning and comfort. Best of all, they provide a barrier against fungus or gym floor bacteria while remaining lightweight enough that you won't overheat during Bikram or high-intensity aerobics.

3 Toe Socks For Hiking That Have Extra Arch Support Amazon HASLRA Hiking Five Fingers Toe Socks $17-20 Amazon Buy Now These crew-length toe socks are specially designed for hiking with a shin height that's about the size of most trekking boots. They're constructed with breathable cotton and three percent spandex to give them flexibility while also holding the shin in place. On top of that, the dual-cushioning design provides solid arch support to prevent your feet from tiring after a long day schlepping through the woods. "These toe socks are thick," said one satisfied Amazon customer. "Great for hiking or colder weather. I find that sometimes my toe shoes rub my heels, but that problem is nonexistent with these socks."

4 Breathable Toe Socks That Are Perfect For Warm-Weather Sports Amazon Alien Storehouse Women's Sport White Mesh Socks $10 Amazon Buy Now If you spend time running, biking, hiking, or working out on hot days, these ultra-thin, extra lightweight toe socks will prevent your feet from feeling like they're trapped in a sauna. The material is super breathable with air-permeable mesh that runs throughout the foot, except for the toe and the top of the ankle. The material is sweat-absorbent, moisture-wicking, and full of cooling properties. As a bonus, they're stretchy and flexible with a comfy, no-slip design.