The 5 Best Travel Curling Irons
If you’re a carry-on-only traveler or simply like to style your hair after a sweaty gym session, you know how inconvenient hot tools can be to pack in a small bag. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way. The best travel curling irons are just as effective as their regular-sized counterparts, but are much easier to take with you on the go.
When you think of a travel curling iron, your mind probably goes straight to a tool that's mini-sized. While mini irons are certainly convenient due to their small size, they aren’t the only option if you’re constantly on the move. An iron with an interchangeable barrel, for example, like the T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand, is great for travel because the barrels separate from the base, shrinking it in size by half. It's also the best option for anyone with long hair who doesn’t want to sacrifice barrel length in order to save space or who doesn't want to spend extra cash on a second iron that's just for travel. Other options for travel-friendly curling irons that aren’t mini-sized include a cordless curling iron, which is great for travel in foreign countries so you don’t have to worry about adapters, a two-in-one curling iron/flat iron duo, or an iron that comes with a convenient heat-proof bag (which is a particularly perfect option post-workout, when you don’t want to wait around for your iron to cool).
In short, there’s no such thing as one-size-fits-all when it comes to choosing a travel-friendly curling iron. Consider your budget, hair type and where you will use the iron most and make your choice accordingly. If you still can't decide, any one of the five options below will help you create smooth, bouncy curls, wherever you are.
1A High-Quality Curling Wand With Three Interchangeable Barrels In Different Sizes That's Worth The Splurge
The T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand is one of the best curling iron options for travelers and non-travelers alike. Because the barrels detach, it can ‘shrink’ down to fit in a purse or carry-on bag. It may seem expensive, but the iron comes with three different sized barrels so you can create different types of curls. Also, the barrels are made of high-quality tourmaline and ceramic to seal in moisture and eliminate frizz. Lastly, the iron is especially travel-friendly because it comes with a soft storage tote, auto world voltage, and cord that’s over eight feet long.
2A Cordless Curling Iron That You Can Use Anywhere, Without Having To Charge It
This compact ceramic curling iron from Conair is a traveler’s dream. Why? It’s completely cordless! Just ‘plug it in’ to its butane cartridge, turn it on, and you’re ready to curl. It can be use as both a wand and a spring clip iron for easy, diverse styling. With this iron, which heats to 419 degrees Fahrenheit, you won’t ever need to worry about fumbling with foreign travel adapters or being unable to reach the mirror because of a too-short cord.
3A Mini Ceramic- And Tourmaline-Coated Curling Iron With An Easy-To-Use Spring Clip
A mini curling iron, like this one from Berta, is and always has been a great choice for travelers. At less than 10 inches long, it easily fits into a purse or bag without taking up too much space. The iron also heats to 350 degrees and has a tourmaline- and ceramic-coated barrel that reduces frizz and saves your hair from unwanted heat damage. It comes with a one-year replacement and two-year warranty, too.
4A Curling Iron And Straightener Hybrid With A Digital Temperature Display And Dual Voltage
Any iron that's both a straightener and a curler (like this VAV 2 in 1 Flat Iron) is a smart option for travel because it saves you from having to pack both tools. This iron is particularly great because it has dual voltage that makes it safe for worldwide use with an adapter and is made with tourmaline and ceramic plates that are safe for all hair types. It also boasts a digital temperature display with an impressive heat range of 212 to 428 degrees Fahrenheit.
5An Oval-Shaped Curling Wand With A Convenient, Heat-Resistant Travel Bag
Traveling with a curling iron is not only about saving space — it’s also about saving time. This Xtava Twist Hair Curling Wand includes a heat-resistant traveling case, meaning you don’t have to wait for your iron to fully cool down before you put it in your bag. The iron also features 22 precise temperature settings, from 200 to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, and a unique oval-shaped barrel design with ceramic and tourmaline plating that's perfect for creating loose waves on any hair type.
