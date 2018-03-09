If you’re a carry-on-only traveler or simply like to style your hair after a sweaty gym session, you know how inconvenient hot tools can be to pack in a small bag. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way. The best travel curling irons are just as effective as their regular-sized counterparts, but are much easier to take with you on the go.

When you think of a travel curling iron, your mind probably goes straight to a tool that's mini-sized. While mini irons are certainly convenient due to their small size, they aren’t the only option if you’re constantly on the move. An iron with an interchangeable barrel, for example, like the T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand, is great for travel because the barrels separate from the base, shrinking it in size by half. It's also the best option for anyone with long hair who doesn’t want to sacrifice barrel length in order to save space or who doesn't want to spend extra cash on a second iron that's just for travel. Other options for travel-friendly curling irons that aren’t mini-sized include a cordless curling iron, which is great for travel in foreign countries so you don’t have to worry about adapters, a two-in-one curling iron/flat iron duo, or an iron that comes with a convenient heat-proof bag (which is a particularly perfect option post-workout, when you don’t want to wait around for your iron to cool).

In short, there’s no such thing as one-size-fits-all when it comes to choosing a travel-friendly curling iron. Consider your budget, hair type and where you will use the iron most and make your choice accordingly. If you still can't decide, any one of the five options below will help you create smooth, bouncy curls, wherever you are.