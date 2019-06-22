Got big travel plans? No matter which location you jet off to next, you can't hop on a train, plane, or automobile without the best travel shoes for women.

Trust me on this one: Your old sneakers or flip-flops aren't going to cut it when you're on your feet all day. A shoe with a sturdy, yet flexible sole is the key to all-day comfort when you're on the move. It's even better if the sole is contoured to cradle your foot and offer extra support. And, if you're looking for a flat sandal or sneaker, be sure to double check to make sure it's a lightweight shoe that won't weigh you or your luggage down.

You'll also want to consider the terrain and climate of your location. Any pair of travel shoes you go with should protect your feet from the elements, but you definitely don't want to overheat. If you're headed to a warmer climate, consider foam-based waterproof sandals or ventilated slip-ons that won't rub your skin raw in the heat. If you're headed somewhere cooler, it may be best to go with a shoe with more coverage that has anti-microbial properties to keep your feet fresh.

Sandals or flats? Sneakers or slip-ons? No matter which way you go, the best travel shoes for women will keep your feet cool and comfy wherever you are in the world.

1. The Best Sneakers Toms Women's TRVL Lite Slip-On Shoe $65 | Amazon See On Amazon This everyday athletic shoe is comfy, cute, and perfect for long travel days. The rubber outsole is both lightweight and flexible, and the contoured insole helps to cradle your foot for added support. Plus, the insole is completely removable and anti-microbial to keep your feet fresh and dry all day. Reviewers swear these sneakers are the best for long treks. What travelers say: "These are the BEST shoes. Wore them over 8 hours the first day. Wow! So comfortable. Very pleased with everything about the purchase and quality of the product."

2. The Best Slip-On HKR Women's Athletic Walking Shoes $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you'd rather ditch the laces, these lightweight slip-ons are the perfect addition to your travel wardrobe. The washable outsole is made with high elasticity and can bend easily as you move. Plus, the upper section of the shoe is made from breathable knit fabric so you won't overheat. Even better? The entire shoe is washable so you can toss them in the laundry when you get home from your trip. Reviewers insist these are the most comfortable shoes they've worn — ever. What travelers say: "These shoes are so comfortable, you forget you even have shoes on. They fit perfectly. I will order another pair."

3. The Best Flats PUMA Women's Vega Ballet Flat $50 | Amazon See On Amazon These low-profile flats can dress up any outfit without compromising on comfort. First, these shoes feature a SoftFoam insert that molds to the structure of your foot for a pillowy, cloud-like feel as you walk. The upper is constructed from synthetic leather with no-sew overlays so you don't have to worry about stitches and seams coming undone as you wear these. Plus, the high-quality leather can withstand just about any weather and wear and tear you encounter. Reviewers rave about how great these flats fit without any pinching or rubbing. What travelers say: "I've bought Puma flats like these for years, and this is my favorite pair! They have a nice, smooth leather look and are really comfortable! I've gone on 2 mile walks in them and my feet made it through without getting sore."

4. The Best Sandals Teva Women's Hurricane Drift Sport Sandal $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these lightweight foam sandals super comfortable, but they're also completely waterproof. The entire sandal is constructed from foam that supports your foot while offering added cushioning. The synthetic sole protects your feet, and the hook-and-loop strap is easy to slip on and off. On top of that, you don't have to worry about losing these in the ocean or a pool; they're so lightweight that they'll float. Avid travelers swear by these sandals. What travelers say: "These are SO comfortable! I bought these to bring to Fiji for a comfy shoe that I don’t mind getting wet and these are perfect. I can’t believe how comfortable they are. They’re so comfy that I wore them to Disney, where we walk 7-8 miles a day and do a lot of standing in line and I’m so glad I wore these."