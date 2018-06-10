Water is one of the best things for you. In fact, it’s typically suggested to drink at least eight glasses per day (which is a half-gallon, by the way!) And whether you’re chugging water during and after a good workout or casually sipping it throughout the day, stuffing a reusable water bottle in your purse or packing one in a suitcase to bring along on your latest adventure, you need one of the best travel water bottles so that wherever you are, you can stay hydrated.

Remember the days of carrying multiple plastic water bottles in your backpack? Of buying those huge containers just to get you through the day, only for your water to be lukewarm by lunchtime? Or chugging your plastic bottle in the airport security line, wishing you brought a refillable container? No more.

As a society we’ve gotten smarter — we’ve swapped plastic for BPA-free and recyclable for reusable — so whether you’re looking for a travel water bottle that will stay cold the longest, take up the least amount of space in your bag, or comes with fancy add-in components like a water bottle with a filter or tea infuser, here is a list of the seven best travel water bottles so that you’ll never be thirsty, regardless of where your wanderlust takes you.

1. The Best — And Most Compact — Travel Water Bottle Amazon Nomader BPA Free Collapsible Sports Water Bottle $22 AmazonBuy Now This compactible water bottle by Nomader is portable, durable, and small enough to be tossed or taken anywhere you go: pocket, purse, backpack, carry-on bag, etc. Made from a flexible, shatterproof silicone material, it can be twisted, pushed, or packed tightly without worrying about ripping or shattering the exterior. It also comes with a top handle that can slide around your wrist for easy access. The bottle is BPA-free, but is also free of all unwanted chemicals, such as phthalates and latex. It’s leak proof as well, with a sealing twist cap that also prevents bacteria from entering the bottle and a hygienic spout cover design. Highly versatile, this brand is not only dishwasher safe, but can handle both hot and cold liquids. It can even be frozen, if necessary.

2. The Bottle That Will Keep Your Water The Coldest Amazon The Coldest Water Bottle $23-24 AmazonBuy Now The Coldest water bottle really lives up to its name. Literally. With up to 36-plus hours of icy water, and a money back guarantee to match, it talks a big game and backs it up. Built with premium grade stainless steel and interior vacuum insulation, the liquid is trapped within the double walls, staying cold all day, regardless of the outdoor temperature. The structure fits regulation cup holders, so it’s easy to take with you on the road, and it has a handle on lid to attach so you can attach it to a bag, and also floats, for use while swimming, rafting, etc. The bottle is BPA-free and holds up to 21 ounces of icy water, plus the outer design comes in a variety of vibrant colors to indulge your funky side. Though a little pricier, the product is a crowd favorite with over 1,700 reviews on Amazon alone. One reviewer said, “I can't say enough about this water bottle. It is everything they claim and more. It keeps my drinks cold for a ridiculously long time.”

3. A Bottle That Can Keep Water (And Other Drinks) Cold *OR* Hot Amazon Healthy Human Water Bottle $15-37 AmazonBuy Now This Healthy Human water bottle boasts the best of both worlds — hot and cold. Made with a premium copper-coated and interior double wall insulation, it has maximum temperature retention, keeping liquids cold for up to 24 hours, hot for 12 hours, and really hot for six. The bottle is BPA-free, but also sweat-free with the stainless steel exterior (preventing any burns or moisture from getting on your hands). The company also brags extensive third party research according to United States and European Safety guidelines, ensuring you won’t have any drips, spills, or leaks. The cap is made entirely of steel, rather than plastic as most bottles, so that your liquids never touch anything but food-grade steel. It also has an easy-to-carry handle for mobility and comes in different sizes: 16, 21, 32, or 40 ounce, and multiple colors so you can express your unique style.

4. An Affordable Bottle With A Built-In Filter Amazon Brita Sport Water Bottle With Filter $9 AmazonBuy Now This Brita Sports Water Bottle is your ‘filter on the go.’ The sport bottle reduces and filters out chlorine tastes and other odors in your tap water, guaranteeing that wherever you fill up, you’ll have the freshest water. Made from BPA-free materials inside and out, this bottle is slightly different in shape, created to be soft and flexible with a built-in carrying loop on the outer side to help with transport. The best part about this bottle, however, is its capacity to reduce waste. With just one filter, you can replace up to 300 standard 16 ounce water bottles! And the filter will last to about 40 gallons of water — a long time! Dishwasher safe, easy drinking spout, and a low price of $9, this Brita bottle is a great alternative for someone who wants the absolute purest taste, without all the fanciness of other brands.