A vacuum-insulated water bottle has a simple purpose: It helps to preserve the original temperature of your drink, meaning it keeps your hot drinks hot (usually for around 12 hours) and your cold drinks cold (usually for around 24 hours). But the way these bottles work is a little more complicated, and it actually comes down to physics. The gist is that most vacuum-insulated water bottles feature a double or triple wall that helps to prevent heat transfer. When it comes to picking out the best vacuum-insulated water bottles, most are made of stainless steel, and they all help to maintain your ideal drink temp. However, what differentiates the bottle options is usually the size, lid, and design:

Size: The size of a vacuum-insulated water bottle usually ranges from 9 to 64 ounces. Are you cool with sacrificing a couple of ounces in order to get a more slim bottle (read: one that can easily fit in a cup holder or bag), or do you want one that holds as much liquid as possible?

The size of a vacuum-insulated water bottle usually ranges from 9 to 64 ounces. Are you cool with sacrificing a couple of ounces in order to get a more slim bottle (read: one that can easily fit in a cup holder or bag), or do you want one that holds as much liquid as possible? Lid: A straw lid tends to be less messy (and a great pick for cold drinks), while a wide-mouth bottle is similar to drinking out of a regular cup at home. A lid that flips or clips open is a convenient choice for beverages, too.

A straw lid tends to be less messy (and a great pick for cold drinks), while a wide-mouth bottle is similar to drinking out of a regular cup at home. A lid that flips or clips open is a convenient choice for beverages, too. Design: Some water bottles come in a ton of different colors and patterns, while others tend to be more simple, coming in just a few solid-color options. Pick one that catches your eye.

Here are five highly rated options to help you find the perfect vacuum-insulated water bottle so your drinks will stay hot or cold all day long.

1. The Best Overall Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle Buzio Stainless Steel Water Bottle (40 Oz.) $20 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This 40-ounce vacuum-insulated water bottle from Buzio lets you drink with or without a straw, which makes sipping your favorite drinks a snap. Made from nontoxic and BPA-free plastics and durable stainless steel, you can count on this bottle to keep beverages cold for up to 48 hours and hot for up to 24 hours, which is longer than all of the other options listed here. It’s leak-proof and even comes with some handy accessories, like two straws and a brush for cleaning. However, it doesn't come in as many colors as some of my other picks. The 4.3-star rating on Amazon with more than 1,000 reviews backs up this bottle. One fan in particular wrote: “I was skeptical of this bottle [...] I thought there was no way it would keep water cold that long, but it DOES! [...] It also doesn't spill when the straw valve is closed, so it's claim to be spill proof proves true as well. Love this bottle.” Available sizes: 40 ounces

2. The Best Flip-Lid Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle Thermos Vacuum-Insulated Bottle (18 Oz.) $20 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON With more than 2,100 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, reviewers love the ease of the flip-top design of this vacuum-insulated water bottle from Thermos. Made with a double-wall design, the 18-ounce water bottle will fit in most car cup holders and will keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours, even when exposed to extreme temps. According to one reviewer, “I can't say enough good things about these bottles. They go with us everywhere and keep water cold even when the outside temps (and inside car temps) exceed 100 degrees. They are sturdy, pop open niftily with the push-button flip top, and don't break if they fall.” The only downsides? This specific option is not recommended for hot drinks because of the mouthpiece and is only available in one color. Available sizes: 18 ounces

3. A Wide-Mouth Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle In A Range Of Sizes MIRA Wide-Mouth Water Bottle (12 Oz.) $16 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON The extra-wide-mouth opening of this vacuum-insulated water bottle from MIRA has tons of perks: It allows liquid to freely flow, it’s easier to clean, and it’s simple to fill (especially if you like adding ice cubes). Plus, the easy-to-hold handle makes it convenient to carry around. Thanks to the double-walled vacuum insulation, this bottle will keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. Choose from a bunch of different color and design options, as well as a variety of sizes from 12 ounces all the way up to 40 (although the larger sizes won’t fit in most car cup holders). And Amazon reviewers? Well let’s just say they adore it, too. One wrote: “I love this water bottle. It keeps drinks cold alllll day. I fill it up every day before work and there's still ice in it by the time my day is over! Maybe my favorite thing of all is NO condensation on the bottle.” Available sizes: 12, 18, 22, 32, and 40 ounces

4. The Best Extra-Large Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle (64 Oz.) $33 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Never run out of your favorite drink again thanks to this vacuum-insulated water bottle from Iron Flask, which comes in an extra-large 64-ounce option. The double-wall insulation keeps your drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. Made of a durable stainless steel and with three different lids, Amazon reviewers say that this bottle is a great choice. “It is everything I wanted in a bottle, and more! I love that it has three kinds of lids (screw top, flip top, straw) and came with an extra straw. I can’t believe that ice stays frozen in this bottle overnight," a customer raved. There are eight solid color options to choose from, and if you don’t love it, there’s a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Or, if 64 ounces is more than you need, there are also 18-, 22-, 32-, and 40-ounce options. Available sizes: 18, 22, 32, 40, and 64 ounces