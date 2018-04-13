When it comes to cleaning tile floors, it helps to have a vacuum with powerful suction and a few good attachments that make it more amenable to clearing dust and debris. But that's where the rules end: the best vacuums for tile floors can include canisters, upright vacuums, bagless vacuums, and even robot vacuums, provided the latter boasts enough good reviews to set it apart from those that deliver a so-so job.

If you're solely on the lookout for a gadget that can clean tile floors, purchasing an affordable and lightweight stick vacuum may be the solution for you. But if your needs also include cleaning low-pile carpet and hardwood floors, it may be worth your while to invest a little more in a canister vacuum with a hard floor attachment that won't scratch up floors. Many upright vacuums are also effective at transitioning between floor types and, if you live in smaller space, may be more convenient to store.

This list of vacuum cleaners for tile floors includes the best model in every category and price range (they also all have stellar reviews). No matter what your preference or budget, there's an option here that'll keep your floors looking brand new.

1 If You're Looking For A Great Value.. This Affordable Bagless Canister Vacuum Ticks All The Boxes Amazon Kenmore 10701 Bagless Compact Canister Vac With Turbine $85 AmazonBuy Now If you have to choose between a canister or upright vacuum for tile floors, a canister vacuum usually wins because there's less of a chance that it will kick dirt and debris back into the air. And this bagless canister, which has a HEPA filtration system to trap allergens and dirt, is especially convenient. There's no need to stock up on extra bags and it comes with a telescoping wand that can be used to reach up high to clear cobwebs and dust from curtains and ceiling corners. Other key features include a floor brush that was designed to clean tile and hardwood floors without scratching their surfaces and a retractable cord that extends to a full 16 feet, providing enough freedom for you to tackle several rooms without having to switch outlets.

2 If You Have A Dog Or Cat... This Upright Bagless Vacuum Was Designed Specifically With Pet Hair In Mind Amazon Kenmore 31220 Pet Friendly Crossover Max Bagless Upright Vacuum $170 AmazonBuy Now Pet hair is notoriously stubborn to get rid of — especially when it's lurking in the corners of your tile floors. This upright vacuum includes several accessories that make it ideal for both hard floors and your pooch's stray fur: a pet handi-mate tool, a bare floor brush that won't scrape or scratch tile, and a combo dust and crevice tool. A detachable, bagless canister is super simple to clean and its HEPA filtration system traps every type of debris imaginable, making it ideal for anyone who suffers from allergies. This vacuum may be designed with hard floors in mind, but it's versatile enough to justify paying a bit more for it. It has "exceptionally strong airflow through the hose," according to one report, and features a quick-draw telescoping wand that can be used to reach up high to clean ceilings and curtains.

3 If You're Looking To Make An Investment... This High-End Bagged Canister Vacuum Works On Every Type Of Floor Amazon Miele Compact C1 Pure Suction Canister Vacuum $300 AmazonBuy Now Bagless vacuums aren't for everyone, and they aren't the only options if you're searching for a quality machine to tackle your tile floors. This higher-end bagged canister vacuum has a nearly flawless rating on Amazon for a few great reasons. For starters, it has a powerful 1,200-watt motor and is versatile, with a Combination Floorhead that works equally well on hard floors and low-pile carpet. To ensure you're getting the most out of each use, it offers six different power settings: Click one switch and it transitions between floor types. Another highlight is that its 29.5-foot cord is a lot longer than you'll find on most other vacuums, so you can clean without stopping to switch outlets. This vacuum comes with three accessories: an upholstery tool, dusting brush, and crevice nozzle that can all be held in place with a VarioClip. Its stainless steel telescopic wand cleans equally well in low and high places, and reviewers say its suctioning power is "significantly more" than what they've experienced with most upright models.

4 If You Struggle To Reach Under Tight Spaces... This Thin Stick Vacuum Has A V-Shaped Swivel Head Amazon Bissell PowerEdge Pet Hardwood Floor Bagless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $59 AmazonBuy Now Designed specifically for hard floors, this corded stick vacuum weighs in at just 7.1 pounds. It features a unique V-shape that directs large debris to the center of its path so that it can more effectively scoop up and out of the way, while the ends of the V are incredible at capturing fine dust and light debris. Thanks to its shape and swivel head, this is one of few vacuums that effortlessly cleans around furniture legs. It collects debris in a dirt cup that you can then simply empty out and it has a 20-foot power cord. You shouldn't expect this vacuum to be the best when it comes to medium or deep carpets, but it can handle light jobs on low-pile carpets no problem.