If you're searching for a good pair of wool socks but you don't want to spend a fortune, there are plenty of great options — you just need to know what you're looking for. The best value wool socks will offer a solid combination of these important features:

To prevent chafing and irritation, search for socks with seamless construction in key places — like the toe area — to minimize rubbing. Additionally, it helps to have deep heel pockets and elastic elements to keep the socks in place and prevent bunching. Moisture management. This is especially important if you're going to be doing any strenuous walking or hiking, but even vegging out on the couch can lead to sweaty, uncomfortable feet. Your socks should be made from breathable material with moisture-wicking properties and quick-drying abilities.

To help you find the right choice, I've compiled a list of the best wool socks that manage to tick off all of these boxes without breaking the bank.

1 The Overall Best Wool Socks Velice Women's Merino Wool Crew Socks (5-Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Made with a comfy blend of Merino wool, cotton, polyester, and spandex, these cozy crew-length socks are soft and versatile. The mix of materials makes them breathable and moisture-wicking so your feet won't get hot and sweaty. They're anti-microbial, anti-fungal, and, best of all, incredibly warm. You can get them as a pack of five, with various colors to choose from. "These are the warmest socks I have ever owned," wrote one reviewer. "They are soft and keep my piggies toasty in this cold New England weather." Available sizes: One size (fits women's shoe sizes 5 - 9)

2 The Warmest Wool Socks Eedor Women's Winter Wool Crew Socks (5-Pack) $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone with especially cold feet, these thermal wool socks are the perfect antidote. Constructed with a mix of wool, cotton, spandex, and polyester, they're designed to trap heat and insulate your feet. What's more, reviewers say they're exceptionally warm without being bulky or uncomfortable. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "Ever since I purchased these socks, my feet are never cold and never overheat either!!!!" These socks come in a five-pack of assorted colors. The only drawback is they are hand-wash only. Available sizes: One size (fits women's shoe sizes 6.5 - 9)

3 The Best Socks For Outdoor Adventurers Danish Endurance Merino Hiking Socks (3-Pack) $26 Amazon Buy Now For folks who spend lots of time hiking or doing other outdoor activities, these high-performance wool socks are a superb choice. Designed especially for sports and high-impact activities, they offer great moisture management and odor control, lifting perspiration from the inside layer and transporting outward to dry quickly. The blend of Merino wool, elastane, and polyamide makes them super breathable. They're also antibacterial and feature mesh zones for ventilation. The ultra-warm socks are delightfully lightweight and stay up without fitting too snugly. With varying colors to choose from, they're available in a pack of three. Available sizes: 5 - 10, 8 - 11, 9 - 13

4 The Best Wool Ankle Socks People Socks Merino Wool Ankle Socks (4-Pack) $30 Amazon See On Amazon Boasting over 1,300 reviews on Amazon, these popular wool ankle socks are made from premium Australian Merino wool, along with nylon, polyester, and a touch of spandex. The moisture-wicking fabric controls sweat, while the reinforced stitching at the heel and toe offers extra cushioning and durability. They come in a four-pack with your choice of brown, navy, or charcoal colors. "My feet sweat easily, all year long," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I wear these socks literally [every day] and run them through our washing machine with everything else. It took nearly two years for the first pairs to start wearing out and get holes. Money very well spent." Available sizes: Small/Medium, Large