Sometimes the hair you have could use a little extra love. Maybe you want it to grow longer, stronger, and thicker, or maybe you just want to keep it looking the way it is; healthy, shiny, and vibrant. Good news — by adding one of the best vitamins for hair into your daily routine, you can unlock your hairs full potential.

So how do you know which vitamins are not only safe, but will give you the results you want? For that, it's best to listen to a professional. Take Dr. Shereene Idriss, a Board Certified dermatologist at Union Square Dermatology in NYC for example. When asked about vitamins for hair, she listed a few ingredients to look for and gave a timeline of when to expect results:

"When searching for the right vitamin supplement for your hair, it’s important to find one that has the essential vitamins for hair growth. Those include vitamin A, vitamin C, Iron and biotin, which is required to metabolize amino acids, the main building blocks of healthy hair."

Although you should always consult your personal physician in regards to what dose of vitamins is right you, Idriss did suggest a time frame for how long it may take before you see results:

"Ingesting hair supplements do not have an overnight effect. Patience is key when it comes to hair. In order to fully appreciate their effects, I recommend that my patients try the supplements for an average of three to six months in order to fully evaluate their efficacy."

Going along with Dr. Idriss's advice, the five hair-specific vitamin supplements listed below contain ingredients that aid hair growth and with time, improve the overall look, feel, and health of your hair.

1 These Budget-Friendly Biotin and Vitamin C Vitamins That Work On Hair, Skin, And Nails Amazon OLLY Undeniable Beauty Gummy Supplement $11 AmazonBuy Now With biotin, vitamin C and E, and borage oil, the OLLY Undeniable Beauty gummy supplement is a great vitamin if you want stronger, longer hair. And it comes at a great price to boot. Vitamin C, according Dr. Idriss, "is a strong antioxidant that helps reduce physical damage to the hair and helps your body create collagen which is vital for healthy hair structure." These easy-to-eat gummies are natural, gluten-free, and grapefruit-flavored. And fans of these vitamins say they work phenomenally on your skin and hair: "They taste good and I can honestly say I noticed a difference in my skin and hair."

2 A Powdered Collagen Supplement That Increases The Elasticity And Strength Of Your Hair Amazon Vital Proteins Pasture-Raised, Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides $25 AmazonBuy Now Collagen peptides, like those found in the Vital Proteins pasture-raised, grass-fed collagen peptides supplement are natural amino acids that are considered the most abundant protein in the body. Because your body naturally loses collagen over time, supplementing your diet with collagen-rich vitamins increases the overall strength and elasticity of your hair, giving it the ability to grow longer and look healthier. This powdered supplement is soluble in hot and cold liquids, making it a super easy addition to your morning or evening routine. Bonus: this vitamin is pasture-raised, grass-fed, non-GMO, and kosher.

3 These Supplements With A Potent Antioxidant Blend And Fatty Acids To Strengthen Weak, Damaged Hair Amazon PHYTO PHYTOPHANÈRE Hair and Nails Dietary Supplement $57 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a high-end supplement that will not only help with hair growth but also strengthen weakened or damaged hair, try PHYTO PHYTOPHANÈRE's hair and nails dietary supplement. The French brand's formula is botanical-based and contains an antioxidant-packed blend of vitamins A, B, C, and E as well as essential fatty acids that are necessary to improve the health of your hair. This supplement is unique because it contains omegas 3 and 6 to increase hair shine, pro-vitamin A to promote growth, and vitamin E to protect hair from environmental damage.

4 The Vegetarian Gummy Hair Vitamins That Promotes Hair Growth And Delivers Moisture To Your Scalp Amazon SugarBearHair Vitamins $31 AmazonBuy Now There's more to love about SugarBearHair Vitamins than just their bright teal blue color, cute bear shape, and sweet berry flavor (thanks to coconut oil and a bit of sugar). These vegetarian vitamins contain vitamins A, C, D, and E along with folic acid and biotin, all of which work to improve the overall health and strength of your hair. As Dr. Idriss notes, "Vitamin A helps your scalp to remain moisturized and increases hair growth." Longer, more luscious hair is just one adorable gummy vitamin away.