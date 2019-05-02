Let's face it: A good water bottle is pretty much essential. But sipping on the go without spilling can get a little messy. Luckily, the best water bottles with a straw will keep you dry and your beverage cool all day long.

There are a ton of water bottles out there to choose from, but when looking for one with a straw, it's important to keep accessibility in mind. For example, if you need quick access to your water while you're working out, you may want to consider an uncovered or pop-up straw so you can steal a quick sip. But if you know you'll be hauling your water bottle onto germ-crowded spaces like subways and elevators, it may be best to invest in a sealed straw lid to keep it clean.

You may also want to consider your water intake goals. If you're always striving to drink more water throughout the day, a larger, stainless steel water bottle may be your best bet. In fact, you may even want to invest in a smart water bottle that tracks your intake, or a fruit-infuser that makes you want to keep sipping. But if you're looking for a smaller option that you can easily refill throughout the day, there are great small bottles to choose from, too.

Here's a round-up of some of the best water bottles with a straw out there to help keep you hydrated all day long.

1. Best Basic Water Bottle ICONIQ Stainless Steel Water Bottle $14 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to an everyday water bottle, this sleek option hits all the right marks. Constructed of double-walled stainless steel, it keeps water cold for up to 24 hours without any condensation building up on the outside. The lid is vacuum-sealed, and the straw can be folded down so that not even a drop spills out in in your bag or purse. Plus, this bottle is only 3 inches in diameter and weighs 11 ounces, making it lightweight and compact enough to carry all day long. What fans say: "There is nothing I don't love about this water bottle. It's narrow, which makes it easy to fit in a bag. The finger loop makes it comfortable to carry around town. The straw is easy to drink out of. The bottle is easy to clean. ICONIQ for life."

2. Best Tumbler Option Ello Devon Glass Tumbler $13 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this glass tumbler super cute, but it also holds up to 20 ounces of water and is surrounded by a silicone sleeve. The extra-thick glass keeps water cool, and the tight-fit wooden lid keeps water from dripping. On top of that, the mouth is wide enough to add ice cubes with ease, and the straw is easily removable for when you're ready to wash it. You can even toss the tumbler and straw in the dishwasher (be sure to hand-wash the lid, though). What fans say: "I love this tumbler! I didn't like that my plastic tumblers started giving a 'plastic-ey' taste so I decided to try a glass tumbler. I couldn't be happier it is a great size and super cute, I've already gotten so many compliments on it."

3. Best Workout Water Bottle Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle $22 Amazon See On Amazon This premium sports water bottle is double-wall insulated with BPA-free steel to keep water cold for up to 24 hours. It also comes with three separate lids — a sports straw lid, flip lid, and stainless steel lid — so you always have one on-hand, even while the others are in the dishwasher. You can buy this bottle in multiple sizes so you can be sure to stay hydrated during even the toughest workouts. Bonus: It comes in a ton of vibrant colors, too. What fans say: "I LOVE this bottle. The black is matte and textured so it's easy to hold and doesn't slip out of your hands. I was a little worried about ordering such a large bottle, but it's really easy to hold and fits in the larger of my car's cup holders!"

4. Best Smart Water Bottle Hidrate Spark 2.0 Smart Water Bottle $65 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to up your water intake, this smart water bottle won't let you cheat yourself. First, fill it with up to 24 ounces of cool water, just like any other water bottle, then sync it with your Apple Watch, Fitbit, or other activity trackers. The sensor stick inside connects with your device to let you know how much water you've drank throughout the day and how much you still need to take in based on your activity levels. The water bottle even glows periodically to remind you to drink! One thing to note: While this water bottle doesn't have a removable straw, it has a straw-like spout that makes it easy to drink water from it. What fans say: "Best water bottle I have ever purchased. I struggle to drink water everyday, but because I have this bottle to remind me to hydrate and I always want to get a star at the end of the day, it helps to keep me on track. I also love that you don't have to charge this water bottle like other smart water bottles. This was a huge deciding factor for me when I decided to purchase it. Very light and great for working out. I would absolutely recommend this water bottle to anyone and already have to all of my friends and family!"