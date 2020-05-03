You already know that applying lip liner — whether on its own or underneath lipstick — is the key to a long-lasting lip. But you can step things up even further with a waterproof lip liner. The best waterproof lip liners will, obviously, be labelled as waterproof (read the fine print: if it says it's water-resistant, that's not the same thing). But with these types of long-wearing formulas, it's especially important to seek out lip liners that contain moisturizing ingredients, such as jojoba oil or vitamin E, which will help keep the product from flaking and prevent your lips from feeling chapped.

Ahead, you'll find five of the best waterproof lip liners that are truly budge-proof; I'm talking about lasting through swimming, workouts, mealtimes, or all three in one day. All of them work wonderfully on their own — whether you're using them in classic lip liner fashion, on the edges of your lips only, or all over your lips as lipstick — but you can also apply them as a base for your lipstick if you want to extend your wear-time even longer.

1. The Overall Best Waterproof Lip Liner Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: RIP Lip Liner $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Leave it to Lady Gaga to create a fantastic, long-lasting, waterproof lip liner that truly doesn't budge. Despite its long-wearing formula, the Haus Laboratories RIP Lip Liner feels lightweight and smooth going on. It dries into a demi-matte finish, is comfortable enough to wear all over your lips as lipstick, and was designed so as not to skip, feather, or flake (plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free.) Choose from seven gorgeous colors, from a fun purple to a vibrant cherry red. Note that this liner doesn't contain any moisturizing oils (though it does contain skin-softening stearyl dimethicone); that said, countless reviewers have confirmed that it's non-drying, calling it things like "so moisturizing" and "very, very creamy."

3. The Best Waterproof Gel Lip Liner Cailyn Icone Gel Lip Liner $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Also enriched with cottonseed and jojoba oils, this Cailyn gel lip liner has an extra-smooth, extra-creamy consistency, so it might be the best choice for people with dry or chapped lips. That said, the waterproof formula is still long-lasting, not to mention gorgeously pigmented. The liner is also unique because it comes with sharpener, which doubles as a stand for your pencil. Choose from nine colors, including several gorgeous browns.

4. The Best Retractable Waterproof Lip Liner Palladio Waterproof Lip Liner Pencil $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike the other lip liners here, this waterproof lip pencil from Palladio is conveniently retractable and requires no sharpening. Moisturizing ingredients include aloe and beeswax (so note that this isn't vegan), but it is cruelty-free and gluten-free. Get it in shades ranging from dark, berry tones to soft pinks and neutrals.