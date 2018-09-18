Nobody likes taking the time to apply mascara, only for it to melt off from the slightest contact with water. Even if you're not planning on jumping into a pool, owning one of the best waterproof mascaras is a beauty necessity that'll keep your everyday eye makeup in tact during rainy days, sweaty gym sessions, or allergy season. If you don't already have a go-to waterproof option in your makeup bag, you'll want to get one ASAP.

To narrow down the five best waterproof mascaras on the market, I kept the following criteria in mind:

It should be truly waterproof — not just water-resistant. The formula should be volumizing — because fuller looking lashes are never a bad thing. It should come highly-rated by users on Amazon, Reddit, and other beauty review sites.

With so many options to choose from, crowning five waterproof mascaras as the absolute best was extremely difficult. Alas, the job has been done — and whether you're looking for a budge-proof J-beauty export or a natural, vegan option all the way from Australia, you'll find it below.

Of course, if you're going to pick up a tube of any of these long-lasting mascaras, you'll need one of the best makeup removers to accompany it. So stock up and say good-bye to raccoon eyes once and for all.

1 A Cult-Favorite Mascara From Japan Kiss Me Heroine Make Mascara Long And Curl $20 Amazon See On Amazon This imported option from Japan boasts cult-status amongst the Reddit beauty community for its long-lasting, won't-budge formula. According to fans, it provides a curl that lasts all day. "The texture, length, volume, and longevity of the formula is leagues ahead of anything else I've tried. It withstands straight up bawling with nary a flake nor smudge. It's amazing magic," raved one happy customer. It uses chamomile flower extract and camellia seed oil to nourish and condition lash hairs, so they'll be left feeling soft instead of dried out. The only con is this mascara is notoriously difficult to remove; micellar water or baby oil, however, should do the trick. (The brand also makes its own makeup remover, which also comes highly-rated. You can find it here.)

3 A Two-Step Fiber Mascara For A Dramatic Look Toullgo Abstuse Eyes Fiber Lashes Mascara $14 Amazon See On Amazon Fiber mascaras are loved for their extreme lifting and lengthening benefits, and Abstuse Eyes Fiber mascara by Toullgo is one of the best ones out there. At $14 a tube, this mascara uses natural fibers enhanced with an eye serum that'll thicken, lengthen, and add volume to your lashes while still keeping them healthy and hydrated. Toullgo's formula is also hypoallergenic, smudge-proof, and of course, waterproof — but keep in mind that fiber mascaras in general are more prone to flaking, since the fibers themselves can fall off. Customers love this option for a fiber mascara that's not super flakey, and gave it a 4.5-rating on Amazon. One fan said, "I was very pleasantly surprised. I love this. It doesn't smudge. It doesn't give you messy, spider eyes. I'd heard of people using fiber mascara before, but I was scared of getting stuff in my eyes. This stuff is easy to use (I'm a makeup novice), it is not messy, and I've never gotten anything in my eye. Best of all it really works!"

4 A Hard-To-Find Vegan & All-Natural Formula From Australia Ere Perez Natural Avocado Waterproof Mascara $28 Amazon See On Amazon Finding a waterproof mascara that's all-natural, vegan, and highly-rated was a near-impossible task. However, after scouring the depths of Reddit's beauty and communities, I discovered Ere Perez Natural Avocado Waterproof Mascara. This one-of-a-kind volumizing mascara comes all the way from Down Under and is made by an all-natural, cruelty-free company founded by a young woman, Ere Perez. Here's the deal: made with premium mamey and avocado oils, this waterproof and smudge-proof mascara is formulated without any questionable ingredients like parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, paraffin, lead, synthetic fragrance, mineral oil, nanoparticles, and more. It provides 24-hours worth of wear and, since it's made with nourishing, high-quality oils, will leave your lashes feeling soft and conditioned after each use.