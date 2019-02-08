When you have wide feet, shopping for boots is especially tough — while they technically can range in width from extra-narrow to six-extra-wide, most brands usually only carry standard sizes. Fortunately, I've scoured Amazon for you to come up with the best winter boots for wide feet. All of the boots on this list offer an extra 3/8 inch in width or more. After you measure your feet and figure out your shoe size, you'll want to keep several other factors in mind.

First, look at the exterior of the boot to make sure it's waterproof. Typically, your best bet will be full-grain leather or some sort of synthetic material with a waterproof coating.

Next, look at the interior. Does it have insulation? What is the lining made of? Faux fur, fleece, microfiber, and similar fabrics will be the softest and most comfortable.

Finally, look at the bottom of the shoe. The sole should be made with tough rubber or a similarly sturdy material. Inside, the footbed should have some sort of soft cushioning, like EVA or memory foam, to offer shock absorption and ankle support.

With those features in mind, take a look at this list of the best winter boots for wide feet. Also, remember that shoes that come in a wide size (sometimes denoted with a "W") typically offer an extra 3/8 inch, while shoes that are extra-wide (sometimes denoted with an "XW") offer around 3/4 inch more.

1 The Best Mid-Calf Boots Totes Womens Cynthia Winter Waterproof Snow Boots $65 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: With a waterproof nylon exterior and super warm lining, these sturdy winter boots offer protection from the elements while giving wider feet plenty of space to breathe. They have a fuzzy lining inside that feels soft and cozy, and tough synthetic soles. What fans say: "They're fabulous--fit well, warm, VERY easy to get on because they zip up the front. Very sturdy for nylon boots. Very light! Good grippy soles. HIGHLY recommended for anyone who wants a boot for everyday use that will get you through the worst winters! There's plenty of room in them for thick socks, too." Available sizes: 6 W - 11 W

2 The Best Knee-High Boots Totes Womens Esther Side Zipper Cold Weather Boot $50 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Constructed with strong synthetic leather and suede, these Totes winter boots are tough, durable, and fully waterproof. They have cozy "Thermolite" insulation that keeps you toasty without being thick and bulky, and a soft faux fur liner that feels like silk on your shins. The full-length zipper makes them easy to slip in and out of, and the ankle buckles add a stylish flair, too. What fans say: "These are awesome. I kept getting burned on "waterproof" boots but these are legit. I live in Chicago and walk dogs so waterproof, warm and durable are a must for me. They are also pretty stylish so you don't feel like you are wearing clunky shoes if you wear them to go out." Available sizes: 8 W - 10 W

3 The Most Comfortable Luoika Women's Wide Width Combat Boots $50 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: On top of a foam-padded insole and soft, faux leather lining, these high-quality winter boots are offered in an extra-wide fit, adding roughly an extra 3/4 inch compared to standard-sized boots for an exceptionally comfortable fit. While these boots aren't waterproof, they're a superb choice for cold, dry days. They have a smooth, round toe and low-stacked heel, as well as a cozy knit cuff at the top. What's more, the inside has high-density memory foam, so your feet will feel cushioned and stable. What fans say: "The 11.5 work perfectly! It is so hard to find good quality shoes that are cute, affordable and MY SIZE! I highly [recommend] these ... They are loose fitting and not fuzzy or fluffy, but insulated which is exactly what I wanted." Available sizes: 6 XW - 13 XW

4 The Most Rugged Wolverine Women's Floodhand Waterproof Work Boot $85 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you want a pair of winter boots that can withstand rugged wear, these tough women's boots are constructed with 100 percent full-grain leather on the exterior. They're fully waterproof, and the rubber sole has anti-slip lugs that provide reliable traction. Also, they come in your choice of dark brown or beige. What fans say: "They are soft and comfortable out of the box. Does not appear that break in is necessary as with many other boots. I put them on yesterday afternoon and have only taken them off to sleep. As for fit, there is definitely space to wiggle my toes in the toe box. At the same time I lace them up tight around my ankle for support and the heel stays in the that section so I have no worries of blisters." Available sizes: 5 W - 11 W