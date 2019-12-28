As the temperature drops, you may feel like you have to forgo your favorite trail hike or cross-country run until the weather clears. That's when the best winter running shoes come into play. But, what makes a solid pair of winter running shoes? You should consider a few things before you buy.

When shopping for running shoes for winter, it all comes down to the traction. Cold-weather running shoes differ from regular sneakers because they have thicker outsoles and deeper divots to prevent you from sliding on snow and ice. When you're picking out your shoes, be on the lookout for a water-resistant outsole with cleat-like traction.

You'll want to consider the inside of your shoes, too. While both cold-weather and all-weather running shoes usually feature breathable mesh on top, sneakers made specifically to tackle treacherous winter weather tend to also have extra padding inside to keep you warm. Some winter sneakers even feature faux fur lining to keep your feet extra toasty.

There are so many options when it comes to winter running gear that it's not always easy to pick out the very best items. Here's a roundup of some of the best winter running shoes on the market to help you find your perfect pair.

1. Salomon Women's Speedcross 4 GORE-TEX Trail Running Shoes Salomon Women's Speedcross 4 GORE-TEX Trail Running Shoes $150 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-traction running shoes feature a newly redesigned outsole that's made from thick, durable rubber with an impressive traction grid. It features an ultra-deep lug pattern with even more traction arrows so you're less likely to slip, even if you're running on ice. Plus, the upper is made from waterproof Gore-Tex that holds up to longterm use without breaking down. High-Traction Running Shoes That Won't Slip What fans say: "LOVE THESE!!! I have used them hiking while there was mud, snow and ice on the ground. These shoes kept my feet on the ground and me not on my butt. I have also used these to run on cement with patches of ice and running with my large dog. I love them and am so happy with this purchase." Available in sizes: Women's 5-12

2. ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 6 Running Shoes ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 6 Running Shoes $45 | Amazon See On Amazon While these gel-cushioned shoes aren't made specifically for ice and snow, reviewers insist they're some of the best out there to tackle colder climates. For one, they feature a durable rubber sole with plenty of traction to handle all sorts of rugged terrain. But where these shoes truly shine is on the inside. They are built with a cushioned insole that's designed to absorb shock at your heels and gently guide your feet to a neutral stance. They also come with a removable sock liner to keep your feet dry. Reviewers report that these shoes work for everything from long winter runs to intense hikes. Shock-Absorbing Sneakers With Tons Of Fans What fans say: "I was heading for a hiking trip out west and had seen a lot about trail runners for hiking. I used the the Gel-Venture 6 for hiking in the shallow creeks and rivers and scrambling through slot canyons, no problem." Available in sizes: Women's 5-14 (regular and wide width)

3. Salomon Women's XR Mission Running Shoe Salomon Women's XR Mission Running Shoe $97 | Amazon See On Amazon These lightweight shoes are excellent for both icy roads and snowy trails. The mesh upper allows for just the right amount of airflow to reduce moisture buildup, and the quick-tie laces keep them completely out of your way. The best part of these shoes, though, is the versatile outsole. The lightweight rubber has a chevron-patterned traction grid that grips to any surface. You can wear these shoes on the trail and back out to the road without a hitch. These Lightweight Shoes That Are Great For Slick Trails What fans say: "They’ve been put through mountains in Utah, dirt and water in Yellowstone and muck in the Everglades and are still perfect. I’m a size 8.5 but I bought these in size 9 just because I prefer to have some room in sneakers especially if I’m wearing chunky socks for cold weather." Available in sizes: Women's 5-11

4. Saucony Women's Peregrine 8 ICE+ Sneaker Saucony Women's Peregrine 8 ICE+ Sneaker $150 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're dealing with particularly icy roads, these super supportive running shoes are a must. They feature extremely deep lugs and multiple high-traction arrows to keep you from slipping. In fact, the durable material of the outsole actually works with, not against, icy conditions to give you leverage. This shoe even has a memory foam insert to keep your foot comfortably in place for even more control and overall stability. Reviewers swear these shoes are some of the best of the best when it comes with cold-weather running. These Cushioned Sneakers That Actually Grip Onto Ice What fans say: "I love this shoe. It grips on the snow and ice, mud water and everything you need when running.. It is warm on the feet and a great winter running shoe. Thank you Saucony!" Available in sizes: Women's 5-12

5. GOOBON Women's Winter Running Sneakers GOOBON Women's Winter Running Sneakers $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're more concerned with the cold than with slipping, these fur-lined sneakers are an excellent choice. They feature a super plush memory foam sole so it literally feels like you're walking on a cloud. They're also lined with luxe faux fur for an added layer of warmth, and the ankle is slightly taller than traditional running shoes for added support. On top of that, the flexible rubber sole also features deep divots for much-needed traction on snowy roads and slushy sidewalks. These Fur-Lined Sneakers That'll Keep Your Feet Toasty What fans say: "These are SO COMFORTABLE. They fit as expected. Very soft and lightweight. The fuzzy part inside keeps your feet nice and warm, especially with the cold weather where I live. Highly recommend." Available in sizes: Women's 5.5-10