You don't have to pay a fortune for a luxe, high-quality sweater. In fact, the best women's cashmere sweaters under $50 are comparable to way pricier options, but you have to know where to look. Keep in mind as you shop that while there are a few 100% cashmere sweaters under $50 out there, if you widen your search to include high-percentage cashmere blends, you'll have a lot more styles and colors to choose from.

While you're searching, it's important to pick a sweater made from high-quality cashmere — whether it's made from 10% or 100% cashmere. So long as you opt for a sweater with true cashmere in the blend, you'll still get the soft feel you've come to expect from luxe sweaters. And, by picking a cashmere blend over 100% cashmere, you could actually end up with a bit more durable sweater in the long run.

Of course, you have to consider your personal style. It doesn't matter if you find a killer crewneck sweater for under $50 if you can't stand pullover sweaters. What's the point of scoring a deal on an oversize cashmere tunic if you won't end up wearing it?

Trust me, finding high-quality, super soft, and affordable cashmere sweaters with rave reviews is no easy task. But don't worry — I've got your back. Here's a roundup of the best cashmere sweaters under $50.

1. This Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater With A Cable-Knit Design Ailaile Cashmere Wool Sweater $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This cozy cashmere turtleneck is made from a blend of rich wool fibers and genuine cashmere so it feels ridiculously soft against your skin (the manufacturer's a bit hush on the specific fabric blend, but reviewers say it's 30% cashmere and 70% wool). It also features an intricate cable-knit pattern and a slouchy neck, which gives this turtleneck a casual, relaxed look without feeling constricting. You can even fold down the turtleneck if you want a little more space. One note? Like most cashmere sweaters, this one is hand-wash or dry clean only. You can get it in one of nine colors, both neutrals and vibrant shades. According to one reviewer: "Looks just like the picture on. It goes past my butt and everything looks intentional. I got the beige and it looks more grey but it is a nice neutral colour. The knit is so nice. I don't think I have had more compliments on an article of clothing. They all thought it was a $300 dollar cashmere. Would purchase again if there were more neutral colours. Just buy the bigger size." Available sizes: Medium - 3X

2. This Linen & Cashmere Sweater That's Lightweight DAIMIDY Super Soft Cashmere Blend Sweater $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For a lighter option, this V-neck cashmere sweater is a great buy. It's made from a blend of genuine, high-quality cashmere and linen, making it cozy yet lightweight. The sleeves also hit just above the elbow to give this sweater an all-seasons vibe you can wear year-round. This rich marigold color adds the perfect pop of color to your wardrobe, but if you aren't feeling it, you can choose from 13 total color options. Hand-wash this sweater in cold water and hang or line dry in order to extend its life. According to one reviewer: "I absolutely love this sweater. It is soft, comfortable, lightweight enough to wear in hotter weather. I bought multiple colors and even bought 2 sizes a large for a looser more casual look and the medium which was the true fit for me for a dressier look." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3. This Crewneck That Has A Bit Of Stretch SANGTREE Women's Cashmere Blend Sweater $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This crewneck sweater is made with a cashmere and polyester blend, so it's soft and truly durable. (It's woven with 28% cashmere, which is middle of the road compared to other sweaters on this list.) With full-length sleeves and a simple crewneck design, this cashmere sweater is a wardrobe essential. Even better, it comes in 20 colors and prints, ranging from neutral basics to plaids. The manufacturer recommends hand-washing this sweater, and Amazon reviewers recommend laying it flat to dry. According to one reviewer: "This sweater was much better than expected. The quality is excellent! The actual feeling of the cashmere is extremely soft. I'm super happy with this purchase and would recommend it to anyone." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

4. This Relaxed Tunic Available In 22 Colors Liny Xin Women's Cashmere Oversized Sweater $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This cashmere-blend tunic is made with multiple layers of a luxe cashmere and wool blend woven together to make it super warm. It also features a wide crewneck and extra long sleeves that you can wear at full-length or roll up for a cute cuffed look. The oversize fit of this tunic makes it a great sweater to wear over leggings or as a last layer when the weather turns chilly. It even comes in 22 neutral and rich tones. When cleaning, you'll have to hand-wash and lay this sweater flat to dry. But, thousands of Amazon fans rave about how comfortable this sweater is. According to one reviewer: "I really enjoyed this sweater. It is oversized and just what I was looking for to wear for traveling. Since it is so large it does seem to lose some shape after wearing for a few hours, but doesn't get a boxy look. Would definitely buy again and recommend to others." Available sizes: One size only