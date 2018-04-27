The best workouts are the ones that are not only productive and challenging, but also comfortable and enjoyable. And a huge part of ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable workout is having the right workout gear. Particularly when going on an outdoor run, walk, or hike, it’s crucial to find a jacket that will keep you warm without making you overheat. That’s why it’s important to invest in one of the best women’s running jackets.

When it comes to figuring out how to motivate yourself to go for a run, everyone is different. Some people like to listen to music, others like to plan a post-workout reward for themselves, and some like to come up with short-term and long-term goals that keep them focused on both the present and the future. But no matter how you like to motivate yourself, no one can underestimate the role that the right running gear plays when it comes to actually sticking to your routine. The more comfortable you feel, the more likely you are to keep yourself moving every single day or week.

The ideal running attire involves a fit that’s both secure and adjustable, moisture management technology that keeps the body cool and dry, and fabric that’s waterproof, durable, and convenient to clean. A major part of that starts with the right jacket, so here are five of the best running jackets to keep you in peak performance – and comfort!

1 An Omni-Shield Jacket That’s Perfect For Running In The Rain Amazon Columbia, Women’s Switchback II Jacket $40 AmazonBuy Now With a modern classic fit that allows for a comfortable range of motion, this lightweight nylon jacket will provide a fantastic workout – rain or shine. The omni-shield waterproof running jacket repels rain as well as stains, and the machine-washable fabric makes it easy to clean. Included with a stow-away hood and a back venting system, it’s the ideal jacket to keep you comfortable during a muddy run or a trip to the gym in the middle of a downpour. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

2 Another Great Water-Resistant Running Jacket In Even More Sizes Amazon Eddie Bauer, Women’s Cloud Cap Lightweight Rain Jacket $60 AmazonBuy Now This lightweight running rain jacket is a little more expensive, but it offers the largest range of sizes including petite, tall, and plus sizes, which really makes it a great lightweight running jacket for anyone. Built with Eddie Bauer’s signature WeatherEdge waterproof breathable nylon shell, this jacket will keep you cool, dry, and comfortable no matter what the weather. The adjustable hood and pit zips provide excellent venting to prevent overheating, and the classic, universal fit means there is plenty of room for more layers underneath if need be. Available Sizes: X-Small – Large (Petite, Tall, and Regular)

3 A Jacket With Quick-Drying Fabric That Will Keep You Cool And Dry Amazon Icyzone, Women’s Workout Track Jacket $30-$35 AmazonBuy Now The moisture-management technology of this quick-drying track jacket is just one of the many reasons why it’s a great addition to your workout. It has a sweat-wicking breathable fabric, a four-way stretch that allows for a wide range of movement, and thumb holes that help keep the sleeves down even during the most intense workout. With two side pockets complete with zippers to safely store valuables, and a flat-seam construction that minimizes irritation and chafing, this jacket will keep you cool, dry, secure, and warm from start to finish. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

4 The Perfect Night-Jogging Half-Zip With Reflective Trimming That Enhances Visibility Amazon Starter, Women’s Long Sleeve Half-Zip $28 AmazonBuy Now This pullover jacket is the perfect solution for those late-night jogs. With a reflective chest logo and zipper trim, it ensures enhanced visibility even after the sun sets. Plus, with an internal storm flap and a dropped back hem, you won’t have to worry about extra coverage during your workout. The DRI-STAR technology keeps runners cool and dry while the STRETCH-STAR technology still allows for comfortable movement throughout the workout. And the best part is that it doesn’t have to end after the exercising is over; as one reviewer put it, “I like how this shirt is versatile and can be worn with pretty much anything, even though the overall look is athletic.” When it comes to a great workout jacket, versatility is always a huge plus! Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large