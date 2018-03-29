You’ve got your sports bra, leggings, and the perfect pair of tennies — you’re ready to crush your workout. All you need now is a sports top that fits right and feels amazing when you put it on. After all, the best women's workout tanks on the market can take your workout to the next level and inspire you to push yourself to meet your most ambitious exercise goal.

But what should you look for in a workout tank? That can depend on how you like to work out. If you plan to really work up a sweat, for instance, you’ll want workout clothes designed to absorb sweat, lift moisture from your skin and keep you dry for the duration of your workout. If you prefer to exercise outside year-round, you may need workout clothes with fabric designed to protect from the elements. When evaluating options you'll also need to consider the fabric or material of the tank, so you can choose a tank that you love and that moves with you as you work out.

And, as anyone who has ever shopped around knows, the workout clothing options available today are endless. To help you make your choice a little easier, here are some of the best women’s workout tanks for every style, activity, and budget.

1 A Breathable Workout Tank With Moisture-Wicking Fabric To Keep You Cool Amazon Starter Women's Seamless Tank $20 AmazonBuy Now Whether you live in a hot climate or simply tend to overheat when you work out, this lightweight workout tank top is guaranteed to keep you cool. Made from a blend of nylon, spandex, and polyester, the racerback-style top is built with moisture-wicking stretch fabric and breathable panels on the shoulder, sides, and back to keep air circulating. Its DRI-STAR technology regulates temperature by transporting sweat from your skin to the outer payer of fabric, allowing it to dry quickly. The combination of DRI-STAR technology and moisture-wicking properties make this the best option for anyone worried about staying dry during a workout. Available sizes X-Small - X-Large

2 A Fitted Workout Tank That Will Stretch With You As You Move Amazon Tesla RacerBack Tank $8-13 AmazonBuy Now Whether you're striking yoga poses or simply stretching out after a long run, you need fabric that will move with your body. This flexible Racerback Tank by Tesla is perfect for any activity that involves lots of bending and movement, whether that's yoga, dancing, martial arts, aerobics, or your exercise of choice. Fans praise the material as soft and silky against their skin, and the classic design features four-way stretch construction. In addition, with over 10 different color choices, you are sure to find one that pairs nicely with your favorite workout leggings. Available sizes X-Small - X-Large

3 A Tank With UPF 50+ Sun Protection For Out-of-Door Athletes Amazon tasc Performance's Nola Tank Top $28-34 AmazonBuy Now If you spend time jogging or exercising outside, you're constantly exposing yourself to harmful UV rays. The Nola Tank Top is made with high-tech fabric that blocks exposure and provides Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50+ sun protection, making it perfect for people who are fair-skinned or have photo-sensitivities due to medications and other factors. If you work out at higher elevations or near water where UV intensity is higher, this extra sun protection can really come in handy. On top of sun protection, this top is made with moisture-wicking fabric that will help you brave any outdoor elements in the name of your workout. Available sizes X-Small - X-Large

4 A Comfortable, Flexible Fit That Comes In Plus Sizes Amazon RBX Active Plus Size V-Neck Tank Top $27 AmazonBuy Now Built with mainly polyester and a splash of spandex thrown in for extra stretchiness, this super soft workout top lets your body move freely whether you're running, biking, hiking, stretching, or working out at the gym. Available in sizes up to triple extra large, it has a stylish V-neck cut that offers plenty of space for your chest so you have great coverage without feeling constricted. The fit is loose enough to be breathable and comfortable, offering air permeability and plenty of circulation. The contrast stitching comes in three cute color combos including pink-coral, blue-mint, and black-white. One happy Amazon user praises the top saying, "So soft, stretch and comfy. Also lightweight and very long so great if you're busty." Available sizes 1X-3X